Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Reed wins C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is Reed’s first player of the week honor and WKU’s fourth player of the week this season. Reed threw for a season-high 409 yards...
WBKO
Sports Connection, 11-6-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We take a deep dive into the first round of the playoffs in high school football as Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb are joined by Glasgow Scotties standouts Easton Jessie and Keiran Stockton. Lily-Kate Carver and Amirra Bailey also join in on the fun to recap Bowling Green’s historic season for Lady Purples volleyball.
WBKO
WKU at Auburn kickoff time and TV selection has been announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The kickoff time and television selection for WKU’s trip to take on Auburn has been announced. The Hilltoppers and Tigers will play at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network. WKU...
WKYT 27
Georgetown falls at WKU, 88-68
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College threw an early scare at Western Kentucky on Saturday, before falling in an exhibition college basketball game, 88-68. The Tigers and the Toppers, playing in WKU’s final tune-up before their start to the regular season, were tied at half, 38-38. Dontaie Allen,...
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 11-4-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football. Final. Ohio County 0. Bowling Green 49. Final. Grayson County...
WBKO
Cast your vote for a warm Tuesday!
FFN Week 12: Hopkins County Central vs Warren East. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Carol Shaw honored as November’s Hometown Hero of the Month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
‘You’re pulling my leg’: Bowling Green woman wins $2M Powerball ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bowling Green woman who wants to remain anonymous claimed an October Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. According to a Kentucky Lottery press release, her husband purchased tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at a Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.
WBKO
Bristow Elementary students showcase diversity at International Fair
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Bristow Elementary School had the opportunity to learn about their fellow classmates at an International Fair, Monday morning. Several multi-lingual students in the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades created and put together displays to talk about their cultural backgrounds and where they came from.
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
WBKO
Charles Booker makes stop in Bowling Green before Election Day
Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th, at 8:30 P.M. Tickets for Veterans, active duty, and families are $15. Atalla Plastic...
WBKO
Some Middle Tennessee schools close to contain flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A surge of flu cases has caused some Midstate schools to shut down classes. Coffee County Schools are closed Monday, November 7, and Perry County Schools are closed both November 7 and 8 with several students out sick. According to the CDC, Southeastern and South-Central states...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
WBKO
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush
Charles Booker speaks to Bowling Green ahead of Election Day. Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th,...
WBKO
Glasgow Police hosting Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive starting Nov. 7 and going through Dec. 6. The department will be collecting holiday donations for residents of Barren County, and will fill as many requests as possible based on the donations received.
WBKO
Warm start to the work week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunny skies seem to be the dominating feature to start the work week. Temperatures staying slightly above average through Thursday. We have a warming trend continuing into the start of the work week with temperatures staying the low to mid-70s through Thursday. Our next cold front is going to be a strong one arriving Friday afternoon. With that in mind, Friday evening we could see temperatures dip in the mid-30s! It might be time to bring out those heavier coats and sock hats for the weekend.
WBKO
People continue to vote early on the last day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With only one day left to participate in early voting, Kentuckians are actively hitting the poles. Election Day is Tuesday, and community members are scrambling to get their early votes in before the big day. In Warren County, there are five early voting locations. Many say...
WBKO
Isolated showers early, then dry and mild later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few isolated showers are possible this early morning, especially south of Bowling Green. These showers will dissipate quickly, so you won’t need the rain gear for long. Most of us will wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures still...
Weather could affect Hopkinsville Veterans Parade
City officials announced Friday that they are watching the weather and might adjust plans for the Hopkinsville Veterans Parade slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. There is a possibility of rain and a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Tab Brockman, superintendent of Parks and Recreation, said a final...
Comments / 0