Syracuse, NY

WKTV

Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
ROME, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: Why are some Walgreens pharmacies closed during normal business hours?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In November, at least four Walgreens locations are closing for good. Besides those closures, some viewers noticed certain Walgreens pharmacies being closed during normal business hours. Most of the complaints centered around weekend closures. The closures appear to be sporadic, with the majority of stores not impacted. Fraser Engerman, Senior Director […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
96.1 The Eagle

Central New York McDonald’s Giving Away Free Turkeys This Week

I'm lovin' it! A McDonald's in Central New York is getting into the giving spirit by offering vouchers for free turkeys. The McDonald's at 1804 Teall Ave. in Syracuse will be giving away a limited number of gift cards this Wednesday, November 9th. The gift card will be redeemable for a free turkey up to 14 pounds at Wegmans stores.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Four Busy Stretches of Southside Neighborhoods Receive New Sidewalks

Neighborhoods/ Southside – As part of the City’s municipal sidewalk maintenance program, four busy stretches’ of Ballantyne Road, Hope Avenue, Warner Avenue, and West Colvin Street received new sidewalks. The City has constructed nearly 1.5 miles of new sidewalks on the Southside alone this year, better connecting...
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Historic Syracuse building undergoes new ownership, development

The City of Syracuse has found a buyer for a historic building that’s housed several city departments in recent years. Most people know it as City Hall Commons, the triangle-shaped building built in 1869, with an atrium off the side that’s about a block from City Hall. Mayor Ben Walsh has announced that Hanover Real Estate Development will purchase the property for $850,000 and spend $13.2 million to redevelop it.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County to waive exam for correctional officers

Oneida County has received approval to participate in a pilot program that will waive the civil service exam requirement for hiring correctional officers. Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County. Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving...
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse Offices to Close in Observance of The Veterans Day Holiday

Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, November 11. Trash and recycling collection will operate according to regular schedule. The Department of Public Works yard waste self-drop off site, located at 1200 Canal Street, will be open.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY

