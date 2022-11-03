Read full article on original website
WKTV
Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
cnyhomepage.com
Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
Your Stories Q&A: Why are some Walgreens pharmacies closed during normal business hours?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In November, at least four Walgreens locations are closing for good. Besides those closures, some viewers noticed certain Walgreens pharmacies being closed during normal business hours. Most of the complaints centered around weekend closures. The closures appear to be sporadic, with the majority of stores not impacted. Fraser Engerman, Senior Director […]
Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
Central New York McDonald’s Giving Away Free Turkeys This Week
I'm lovin' it! A McDonald's in Central New York is getting into the giving spirit by offering vouchers for free turkeys. The McDonald's at 1804 Teall Ave. in Syracuse will be giving away a limited number of gift cards this Wednesday, November 9th. The gift card will be redeemable for a free turkey up to 14 pounds at Wegmans stores.
Syracuse teen girl may avoid record in stabbing death of Georgia man who was in town for drug plea
Syracuse, NY -- Georgia man Toddrick Rice came back to Syracuse in early 2021 to take care of a drug plea. He never returned home. Rice, 21, was stabbed to death hours after his court appearance. Now, the 17-year-old accused of stabbing him to death could get a sealed record under a proposal by her lawyer Monday.
urbancny.com
Four Busy Stretches of Southside Neighborhoods Receive New Sidewalks
Neighborhoods/ Southside – As part of the City’s municipal sidewalk maintenance program, four busy stretches’ of Ballantyne Road, Hope Avenue, Warner Avenue, and West Colvin Street received new sidewalks. The City has constructed nearly 1.5 miles of new sidewalks on the Southside alone this year, better connecting...
wrvo.org
Historic Syracuse building undergoes new ownership, development
The City of Syracuse has found a buyer for a historic building that’s housed several city departments in recent years. Most people know it as City Hall Commons, the triangle-shaped building built in 1869, with an atrium off the side that’s about a block from City Hall. Mayor Ben Walsh has announced that Hanover Real Estate Development will purchase the property for $850,000 and spend $13.2 million to redevelop it.
WKTV
Oneida County to waive exam for correctional officers
Oneida County has received approval to participate in a pilot program that will waive the civil service exam requirement for hiring correctional officers. Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County. Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Offices to Close in Observance of The Veterans Day Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, November 11. Trash and recycling collection will operate according to regular schedule. The Department of Public Works yard waste self-drop off site, located at 1200 Canal Street, will be open.
WKTV
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
How a Syracuse guy from a family of 12 kids helped bring home the Micron deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kevin Younis’ 87-year-old mom was in the audience as the president of the United States celebrated the arrival of a new semiconductor industry that could transform Syracuse. Just before the president spoke, Joanne Younis, who raised 12 kids in a working-class neighborhood on the southwest...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
nystateofpolitics.com
Oneida County wary of being overshadowed by Syracuse in new congressional district
For decades, Oneida County has been the anchor of one of upstate New York’s congressional seats. And regardless of its boundaries over years of redistricting, its representatives — from Sherwood Boehlert to Claudia Tenney — have hailed from the Mohawk Valley. That has now changed. The new...
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
localsyr.com
Four sheriff’s deputies exposed to fentanyl while responding to overdose call
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Four Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an overdose investigation, according to Sheriff Robert Maciol. On November 4 just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brown Road, just outside of the city of Rome for a female who had allegedly overdosed.
Great Northern Mall’s seller again says tenants must vacate in 13 days: ‘I’m in panic mode’
Clay, N.Y. – Tenants in Great Northern Mall are once again being told they have to leave the nearly empty shopping center this month, according to a tenant and the mall’s buyer. In late October, the mall’s tenants were given a hand-delivered letter informing them the shopping center...
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
There’s BBQ, Then There’s Utica BBQ, A New Restaurant in Class All Its Own
There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own. Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.
