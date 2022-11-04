Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Briggs earns C-USA Offensive Player of the Week after monumental performance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU took sweeps on the road against Florida Atlantic and FIU, the Lady Toppers are now 13-0 in the conference and have a perfect record on the road. Outside hitter Paige Briggs was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week. Committing only...
WBKO
Sports Connection, 11-6-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We take a deep dive into the first round of the playoffs in high school football as Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb are joined by Glasgow Scotties standouts Easton Jessie and Keiran Stockton. Lily-Kate Carver and Amirra Bailey also join in on the fun to recap Bowling Green’s historic season for Lady Purples volleyball.
WBKO
Reed earns CFPA Week 10 Honorable Mention honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time this season, WKU quarterback Austin Reed has earned College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week. Reed was also recognized with honorable mention honors after his Week 4 performance against FIU. In WKU’s dominant 59-7 victory over Charlotte,...
WBKO
Reed wins C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is Reed’s first player of the week honor and WKU’s fourth player of the week this season. Reed threw for a season-high 409 yards...
WBKO
WKU at Auburn kickoff time and TV selection has been announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The kickoff time and television selection for WKU’s trip to take on Auburn has been announced. The Hilltoppers and Tigers will play at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network. WKU...
WBKO
Bowling Green Trolley takes a victory lap with inaugural tour
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four and a half years of planning and coordination have made the Bowling Green Trolley idea a reality. The Bowling Green Trolley took its first passengers on a tour of downtown Bowling Green and the Western Kentucky University campus this morning. “This is the beginning...
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 11-4-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football. Final. Ohio County 0. Bowling Green 49. Final. Grayson County...
WBKO
WKU pulls away from Georgetown in the second half, winning its second exhibition game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU won its last exhibition game before the regular season defeating Georgetown College 88-68. Georgetown College. 2 and a half hour down the road came into diddle arena for what was a highly competitive game that saw each team have a lead at a certain point down the stretch.
WBKO
A fast start on offense fuels WKU in 59-7 win over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WBKO) - It took the WKU offense three plays to score two touchdowns to open the game, and the Hilltoppers rode that momentum the remainder of the way in a 59-7 victory over Charlotte Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The victory improved WKU’s record on the year...
WBKO
Cast your vote for a warm Tuesday!
FFN Week 12: Hopkins County Central vs Warren East. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Charles Booker visits Bowling Green to speak with supporters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election season is in full swing,. Charles Booker (D), candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Bowling Green on November 4th, at the Funky Bean Italian Restaurant and Coffee Bar. He spoke with supporters on the upcoming election, his policies, and what he would do if elected on Tuesday.
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
WBKO
Warm for the time being!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As time falls back, our temperatures remain above average for the next couple of days. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 73. Low near 54 with clear skies into the evening. The beginning of next week is going to bring us...
WBKO
Charles Booker makes stop in Bowling Green before Election Day
Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th, at 8:30 P.M. Tickets for Veterans, active duty, and families are $15. Atalla Plastic...
WBKO
Glasgow Police hosting Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive starting Nov. 7 and going through Dec. 6. The department will be collecting holiday donations for residents of Barren County, and will fill as many requests as possible based on the donations received.
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
WBKO
Some Middle Tennessee schools close to contain flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A surge of flu cases has caused some Midstate schools to shut down classes. Coffee County Schools are closed Monday, November 7, and Perry County Schools are closed both November 7 and 8 with several students out sick. According to the CDC, Southeastern and South-Central states...
kbsi23.com
13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
Implosion of Paradise cooling towers Nov. 10
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10. TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will […]
Comments / 0