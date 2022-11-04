3 adults charged with trespassing at Guilford Co. high school after 2 students, 1 teacher assaulted, police say

Read full article on original website
Earl Smith
3d ago
The adults should be punished to the full extent of the law. Send a message that this will not be tolerated. Go Whirlies 💯💪
Maryam Al Fayed
3d ago
This situation is not only giving me a severe migraine but it made my overall faith in mankind to think before they act is taking a nosedive! 👺
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Forsyth County, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Kernersville Monday morning. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about a shooting Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Weatherton Drive, off of Union Cross Road in Kernersville. […]
17-year-old charged with first-degree murder of Orange County teens
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old charged in connection with the September deaths of friends Lyric Woods and Devin Clark will be tried as an adult, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Issiah Mehki Ross, 17, of Mebane, went to school, with Clark. Ross is charged with two...
WXII 12
17-year-old suspect accused of killing two teens identified by Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the 17-year-old accused of murdering two teenagers. Deputies said the suspect is Issiah Ross, from Mebane. Ross was taken into custody on Oct 5. The Orange County District Attorney's Office has decided to try a 17-year-old double homicide...
WBTV
Surveillance pictures released in murder of security guard at fish arcade in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new surveillance pictures that police in Salisbury say show two men responsible for the murder of a security guard at a fish arcade in August. That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade in August. The victim was identified as...
WXII 12
Burlington police arrest man after victim found stabbed to death
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested one day after a man was found dead. Burlington Police responded to the 600 block of Broad Street, near Morehead Street, around 8 a.m. Sunday to reports of a person in cardiac arrest. There, officers found Andrew Daniel, 45, dead. Initially,...
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 suspects after man shot in Jamestown, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot twice in Jamestown earlier this month and taken to the hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 1 at 11 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office was told a shooting happened at the B&E Business Center on 3718 Kivett Drive in Jamestown. […]
WXII 12
North Carolina, Triad authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate. Lexington Police say Johnny Porche, 46, escaped early Monday morning. According to the police department, Porche escaped from the Davidson Correctional Center on Thomason Street. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Porche scaled a fence at the facility and escaped around 1:15 a.m.
First National Bank on Randleman Road robbed, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank in Greensboro was robbed just before lunchtime, according to police. Officers responded to First National Bank on Randleman Road about a robbery around 11:40 a.m. Monday, where they say that a suspect “implied a weapon” and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt and there […]
Suspect accused of killing Devin Clark of Mebane, Lyric Woods of Orange County identified
A press conference update from Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Police confirm victim killed by train on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers say the victim was confirmed dead after being hit by a train on Franklin Boulevard. At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person, later identified as […]
WRAL
Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
Burlington police launch investigation over potentially ‘suspicious’ death
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead, and officers are investigating the case as “suspicious,” according to the Burlington Police Department. At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Broad Street. At the scene, officers found 45-year-old Andrew Daniel unresponsive. “The investigation is ongoing, […]
Man arrives at Winston-Salem hospital with gunshot wound to head, but police don’t know where the shooting happened
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the head and brought to a Winston-Salem hospital, and police are looking for answers. At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, police responded after a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victim, who was taken to […]
WLTX.com
Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
WXII 12
2 years later, mother of Fred Cox 'still searching' for closure; balloon release planned
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tuesday will mark two years since a Davidson County deputy shot and killed 18-year-old Frederick Cox. A balloon release scheduled on Tuesday will shed light on the case and the growing gun violence in the Piedmont Triad. Cox was killed at a funeral service in...
Greensboro officer shoots passenger during ‘suspicious vehicle’ investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. There was a person in the […]
WCNC
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro, NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro officer-involved shooting on West Market Street has been identified and is facing multiple charges. Police say 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers was the person in the car who an officer shot Friday night. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting...
Man shoots two people after argument during card game in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspects
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot during a card game in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 6:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Winston-Salem Police 911 Communications told the investigating officers that a gunshot […]
WXII 12
Burlington: Middle school teacher and student involved in an altercation
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A student and teacher were reportedly involved in an altercation Wednesday. Burlington police confirm a reported altercation at Broadview Middle School. Police said there have been no charges filed. The school district said they received the report Wednesday. The staff member was placed on administrative leave...
3 family members arrested for allegedly trespassing, assisting in fight in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A grandmother, mother and aunt were arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly trespassing on a high school campus in Greensboro, North Carolina, to assist in a fight. According to WXII, the Greensboro Police Department said that on Thursday around 12:40 p.m., three adults later identified as Laquita...
