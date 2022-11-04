3 adults charged with trespassing at Guilford Co. high school after 2 students, 1 teacher assaulted, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank in Greensboro was robbed just before lunchtime, according to police. Officers responded to First National Bank on Randleman Road about a robbery around 11:40 a.m. Monday, where they say that a suspect “implied a weapon” and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt and there […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO