ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

3 adults charged with trespassing at Guilford Co. high school after 2 students, 1 teacher assaulted, police say

By DaVonté McKenith
WXII 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 16

Earl Smith
3d ago

The adults should be punished to the full extent of the law. Send a message that this will not be tolerated. Go Whirlies 💯💪

Reply
6
Maryam Al Fayed
3d ago

This situation is not only giving me a severe migraine but it made my overall faith in mankind to think before they act is taking a nosedive! 👺

Reply
3
Related
WXII 12

Burlington police arrest man after victim found stabbed to death

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested one day after a man was found dead. Burlington Police responded to the 600 block of Broad Street, near Morehead Street, around 8 a.m. Sunday to reports of a person in cardiac arrest. There, officers found Andrew Daniel, 45, dead. Initially,...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina, Triad authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate. Lexington Police say Johnny Porche, 46, escaped early Monday morning. According to the police department, Porche escaped from the Davidson Correctional Center on Thomason Street. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Porche scaled a fence at the facility and escaped around 1:15 a.m.
LEXINGTON, NC
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC
WLTX.com

Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro, NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro officer-involved shooting on West Market Street has been identified and is facing multiple charges. Police say 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers was the person in the car who an officer shot Friday night. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Burlington: Middle school teacher and student involved in an altercation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A student and teacher were reportedly involved in an altercation Wednesday. Burlington police confirm a reported altercation at Broadview Middle School. Police said there have been no charges filed. The school district said they received the report Wednesday. The staff member was placed on administrative leave...
BURLINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy