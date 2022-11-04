Browns GM Andrew Berry is confident that Deshaun Watson will be prepared for his first appearance in Week 13 but that they won’t ask him to entirely carry their offense. “We spent a lot of time with Deshaun in the spring in camp and banked a lot of good reps during the time,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That being said, like I don’t think that our approach isn’t to, really any quarterback, but you know, certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything. That’s not necessarily how the team is designed or, you know put together. I don’t know that that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple weeks, we’ll be in that world where we’re getting him ready to play and we’ll handle it appropriately.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO