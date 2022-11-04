Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Related
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals What Cost Washington in Loss vs. Vikings
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was left lamenting his team's mistakes as they let a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter on Sunday in their 20-17 loss against the Vikings.
Rams-Buccaneers: Tom Brady hits 100,000 yards, leads Bucs to 16-13 comeback in last minute
Tom Brady led yet another comeback win in the closing seconds against the Rams, who have now dropped to 3-5 on the season.
WATCH: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to
NBC Sports
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
Yardbarker
Rams Hold Slight Lead Over Bucs After Defensive First Half
The Los Angeles Rams entered their Sunday matchup against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, looking to get things back on track and get their record back to .500. And after one half of play, despite struggling on the offensive end, they are on their way to doing...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season
The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers
Browns GM Andrew Berry is confident that Deshaun Watson will be prepared for his first appearance in Week 13 but that they won’t ask him to entirely carry their offense. “We spent a lot of time with Deshaun in the spring in camp and banked a lot of good reps during the time,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That being said, like I don’t think that our approach isn’t to, really any quarterback, but you know, certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything. That’s not necessarily how the team is designed or, you know put together. I don’t know that that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple weeks, we’ll be in that world where we’re getting him ready to play and we’ll handle it appropriately.”
NBC Sports
Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes nearly sets single-game pass attempt, completion record
On Sunday night, the Chiefs and Titans set a record for the biggest gap between completed passes for one team (43) and for the other (five). Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly set two other single-game records in the 20-17 overtime win against the Titans. With 68 pass attempts, Mahomes...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9
Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
Yardbarker
Raiders give up 17-point lead to Jaguars, fall to 2-6
The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars with hopes to get their first road win of the season. Despite a great first half, the Raiders could not come up with the win after losing a 17-point lead. When asked about blowing a 17-plus point...
NBC Sports
Lynch likes 49ers roster as is, 'will look' at OBJ signing
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The end of the NFL trading window this season did not close the door entirely on the ability of the 49ers and others teams to add veteran talent.
Sporting News
'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2022: Updated dates, times, teams for NBC's NFL prime-time games
Waiting all day for Sunday night? We have you covered with a one-stop shop on everything there is to know about "Sunday Night Football" for the 2022 season. While we had all grown accustomed to the broadcast tandem of color commentator Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play specialist Al Michaels, Collinsworth has a new partner for the 2022 season. With Michaels joining Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, Collinsworth will be joined by play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico, while Melissa Stark handles sideline duties.
NBC Sports
Why ESPN deems Panthers, not 49ers, winners of CMC trade
The 49ers swiftly put themselves back into the Super Bowl conversation by blowing out the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, thanks largely in part to an incredible game from their newly acquired running back, Christian McCaffrey. But despite the instant jolt the All-Pro provided for San Francisco’s offense, ESPN...
NBC Sports
Jeffrey Simmons on Patrick Mahomes: The play is never over with that guy
A look at the box score for Sunday night’s game would lead someone to believe that the Chiefs cruised to victory over the Titans. The Chiefs had more than twice as many yards as their opponents and Patrick Mahomes had his third-most passing yards in a game, but the Chiefs wound up needing overtime to secure their 20-17 victory over the Titans. Getting to the extra period required a heroic effort from Mahomes as he came up with a 20-yard run on third-and-17 on the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter and then ran 14 yards for a touchdown. Mahomes then ran for a two-point conversion and his work with his feet wound up overshadowing a massive day through the air.
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why did Quinn play so little vs. Texans?
After playing 20 snaps in his Eagles debut just three days after being traded from Chicago, defensive end Robert Quinn played just seven snaps on Thursday night against the Texans in the Eagles’ 29-17 win. What gives?. “Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how...
Comments / 0