Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to "vote to defend our democracy."
Chris Pratt, Cher, Harry Styles and more stars endorse political candidates ahead of midterm elections
Hollywood stars are urging their followers to get out and vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez and Rob Schneider have taken to social media to share their endorsements.
DeSantis responds to predictions Miami-Dade could turn red for first gov since Jeb Bush
Miami-Dade County may be ripe for Republicans as Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity in the Democratic-majority county is rising ahead of a key gubernatorial election.
TUCKER CARLSON: Democrats know they're about to get crushed
Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighs in on how Democrats and Republicans may perform in the 2022 midterm elections on Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
What is Mastodon, the hot new 'Twitter alternative'? Here's everything you need to know
In the wake of Elon Musk closing the deal to buy Twitter on October 27 and soon after firing the management, users have been reconsidering the platform. Hashtags #TwitterMigration and #TwitterExodus are gaining popularity, and the most common name found in conjunction with it is Mastodon – the new home for fleeing tweeters. In fact, Mastodon is not that new. It was launched in October 2016 by German software developer Eugen Rochko, spurred on by his dissatisfaction with Twitter and his concerns over the platform’s centralised control. After its 15 minutes of fame in early 2017, Mastodon’s growth slowed to a crawl. Now,...
Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle for Referring to Prince Harry as Her Husband
Megyn Kelly is speaking out about her issues with Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. According to Us Weekly, the former Fox News and NBC personality and current podcast host spent one of her episodes this week focusing on Markle and how she refers to the prince as her husband.
