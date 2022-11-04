Read full article on original website
Dale Kessler
Dale Lyn Kessler, 61, of Huron, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Dale was born on September 4, 1961, to Maurice and Louise Kessler of Huron. He attended St. Peter’s grade school, Huron City Schools, and Ehove. He lived in...
Local highway construction for the week of November 7
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
Perkins Local Schools to hold meeting on facilities planning
SANDUSKY – Perkins Local Schools’ Facilities Advisory Committee will hold two meetings this month to gather community input on the future of the district’s buildings. The meetings will offer the community a chance to hear, ask questions, and share their opinions about the current buildings and the committee’s recommendations.
