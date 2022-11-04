ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Law enforcement conducts 'Public Safety Mission' at Gateway Transit Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted what officials are calling a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The event took place Tuesday, November 1, and focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride lots. The Gateway...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Voters weigh in on key issues ahead of election

PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU spoke with voters across the region ahead of election day to ask what are the most important issues for Oregonians. One Gresham voter said his focus is statewide. "Abortion rights and our homeless, taking care of our homeless. It’s not going to get any better...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions

PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

PORTLAND METRO RV DEALERS TICKET GIVEAWAY

Contest: KATU / Portland Metro RV Dealers Ticket Giveaway. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Student at Reynolds High School brings gun, drugs to school

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident from earlier this morning where a Reynolds High School student was found to have brought a gun and illegal substances to school. School security staff witnessed the student smoking or vaping before school began. Security stopped and questioned the student when...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Supporters and opponents speak on Measure 114

Portland, ORE — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings were reported in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Details released in October apartment arson, including expletive-filled confession

PORTLAND, Ore. — Arrest documents regarding the suspect in October 29's apartment arson case have been released. Wendy Southam, 51, was charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex off Barnes Road, resulting in eight hospitalizations, at least 9 residents displaced, over $1 million in estimated damage, and the deaths of multiple pets.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Thousands without power Friday night due to storm, substation fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several thousand people were still without power late Friday night as rain continued to fall in the region, and wind gusts felled trees and power lines. And just before 9:30 p.m., a fire at a substation in Southeast Portland knocked out power to over a thousand people.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along SR 500

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday along SR 500 in Vancouver. WSP says a vehicle was approaching Andresen Road, coming from the east, a person walked into the lane of traffic from the center median and was hit by the vehicle.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy