Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Law enforcement conducts 'Public Safety Mission' at Gateway Transit Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted what officials are calling a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The event took place Tuesday, November 1, and focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride lots. The Gateway...
KATU.com
On the eve of Election Day, nearly 1 in 3 Multnomah County voters submitted their ballots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County elections officials are counting tens of thousands of ballots ahead of the midterm election on Tuesday. On the eve of Election Day, the current ballot return for the county sits at 32.4%. Oregon’s total ballot returns so far is around 37%. BE AWARE...
KATU.com
Voters weigh in on key issues ahead of election
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU spoke with voters across the region ahead of election day to ask what are the most important issues for Oregonians. One Gresham voter said his focus is statewide. "Abortion rights and our homeless, taking care of our homeless. It’s not going to get any better...
KATU.com
KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
KATU.com
Corbett Fire recognized for innovative program to keep people safe on the Sandy River
CORBETT, Ore. — The Corbett Fire Department has been recognized for its innovative life jacket program by the Special Districts Association. Corbett Fire made 100 life jackets available at Dabney and Lewis and Clark State Parks along the Sandy River. PAST COVERAGE | Corbett Fire asking for donations to...
KATU.com
PORTLAND METRO RV DEALERS TICKET GIVEAWAY
Contest: KATU / Portland Metro RV Dealers Ticket Giveaway. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
KATU.com
Student at Reynolds High School brings gun, drugs to school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident from earlier this morning where a Reynolds High School student was found to have brought a gun and illegal substances to school. School security staff witnessed the student smoking or vaping before school began. Security stopped and questioned the student when...
KATU.com
Man stabbed on MAX platform in Gresham, police say he's expected to survive
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed on a max platform in Gresham. The stabbing happened Saturday night, November 5, near Burnside and 188th. Officers say the man is expected to recover. Police have not identified a suspect. This is a...
KATU.com
Police shoot, injure suspect after he allegedly set vehicle on fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police in Southeast Portland Monday morning. The incident started at about 8:50 a.m. with reports of a man setting a vehicle on fire near Southeast 82nd Avenue north of Division Street. Arriving officers confronted the...
KATU.com
Adult man found dead Friday night in Lloyd District; police call death suspicious
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Lloyd District Friday night. Police say just about 11:25 p.m., officers from North Precinct were sent to the 2200 block of Lloyd Center on a welfare check. When officers arrived they found an adult male dead. Because...
KATU.com
Police investigate man shot in Vancouver Sunday night, found victim inside a vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Shortly after 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 6, Vancouver Police responded to a reported single-vehicle traffic collision in the 6500 block of NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say when officers arrived, they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window. A 26-year-old male suffering...
KATU.com
Supporters and opponents speak on Measure 114
Portland, ORE — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings were reported in...
KATU.com
Details released in October apartment arson, including expletive-filled confession
PORTLAND, Ore. — Arrest documents regarding the suspect in October 29's apartment arson case have been released. Wendy Southam, 51, was charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex off Barnes Road, resulting in eight hospitalizations, at least 9 residents displaced, over $1 million in estimated damage, and the deaths of multiple pets.
KATU.com
With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
KATU.com
Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
KATU.com
Thousands without power Friday night due to storm, substation fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several thousand people were still without power late Friday night as rain continued to fall in the region, and wind gusts felled trees and power lines. And just before 9:30 p.m., a fire at a substation in Southeast Portland knocked out power to over a thousand people.
KATU.com
Portland's gas prices drop to just under $5 a gallon, still higher than national average
PORTLAND, Ore. — Average gas prices in Portland have dropped 9.0 cents per gallon since last week, bringing the city's average price to $4.97 a gallon. This means that average prices are 64.5 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.17 higher than a year ago. National gas prices...
KATU.com
Rollover crash Monday morning closes NE Brookwood Parkway in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a rollover crash near the Hillsboro Airport. Crews were dispatched to NE Brookwood Parkway and NE Airport Road around 10:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found a gray-colored vehicle on its top. No word on any injuries at this...
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along SR 500
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday along SR 500 in Vancouver. WSP says a vehicle was approaching Andresen Road, coming from the east, a person walked into the lane of traffic from the center median and was hit by the vehicle.
KATU.com
Fatal crash on Highway 26 being blamed on weather and road condtions, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Weather and road conditions are believed to be major factors in a deadly crash that happened Friday, October 4, along Highway 26. Oregon State Police say at 3:40 p.m., they responded to a crash just to the west of the Tillamook exit, near Banks. A preliminary...
Comments / 0