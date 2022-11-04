SAINT PETER, Minn. – Playing a man down for the last 33 minutes of the game due to a red card, the Gustavus men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season in a 2-1 decision against St. Olaf in the MIAC playoff championship Saturday. The Gusties drop to 14-1-4 overall, while the Oles earn the MIAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament with a record of 13-5-1. Gustavus, ranked No. 1 in the region and No. 5 in the nation, could be considered a lock to earn an at-large berth to the national tournament, which will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

