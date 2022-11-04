Read full article on original website
Related
Volleyball Wins MIAC Playoff Championship in Five-Set Thriller
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 14 nationally-ranked Gusties played only one match to five sets in the regular season, a 3-2 victory over St. Olaf. History was destined to repeat itself Saturday night, as the Gusties emerged victorious in a five-set thriller, defeating St. Olaf to win the MIAC Playoff Championship and punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
Vrieze Named MIAC Women’s Hockey Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Kayla Vrieze (Sr., Eagan) helped the Gusties to two shutouts on the blue line, with scores of 7-0 and 1-0 against Lake Forest, limiting the Foresters to only 13 shots over the weekend. Vrieze also added a goal and two assists Friday, as well as eight shots between the two games. For her performance, Vrieze was named MIAC Women’s Hockey Defensive Player of the Week.
Volleyball Heads to Northwestern-St. Paul for NCAA Regional, Will Face UW-Eau Claire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on Monday announced the 64-team field for its Division III Volleyball Championship and Gustavus (25-4) is selected to face University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, hosted by Northwestern-St. Paul. UW-Eau Claire (21-9) earned an at-large bid after falling to UW-Platteville in the...
Thelen Named MIAC Football Special Teams Athlete of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Dalton Thelen (Sr., Cold Spring) posted 310 all-purpose yards – including a MIAC-record 261 on kickoff returns – to help Gustavus hold off St. Olaf, 49-37, last Saturday. Thelen returned eight kickoffs for 261 yards, the most in a conference game in recorded MIAC history. Thelen’s 93-yard yard return for a touchdown late in the contest helped seal the game for the Gusties. He also caught five passes for 53 yards and a 26-yard touchdown in the win. For his performance, Thelen has been named MIAC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Cross Country Competes at Saint John’s Fall Finale
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — The men’s and women’s cross country teams took to Collegeville, Minn. Friday night to compete in the Saint John’s Fall Finale. The Gusties competed against athletes from Saint John’s and Saint Benedict, posting five top-15 finishes. “The Saint John’s meet used to...
Men’s Soccer Falls to St. Olaf 2-1 in MIAC Title Match
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Playing a man down for the last 33 minutes of the game due to a red card, the Gustavus men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season in a 2-1 decision against St. Olaf in the MIAC playoff championship Saturday. The Gusties drop to 14-1-4 overall, while the Oles earn the MIAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament with a record of 13-5-1. Gustavus, ranked No. 1 in the region and No. 5 in the nation, could be considered a lock to earn an at-large berth to the national tournament, which will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Men’s Soccer to Host NCAA Regional this Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team has been selected to host a four-team NCAA regional round this weekend at the Gustie Soccer Field. Gustavus (14-1-4) will face Aurora (10-3-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday with the other first round matchup featuring Luther (12-3-5) vs. UW-Eau Claire (18-2-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday’s winners will face each other at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s Hockey Loses 3-0 at UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Gustavus men’s hockey team Saturday night lost 3-0 at UW-Eau Claire. The Gusties drop to 0-1-1 overall while the Blugolds, who received votes in the latest USCHO.com poll, improve to 2-0. After a scoreless first period, the Blugolds scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 4:37 mark of the second period. Eau Claire added two goals midway through the third period and held on for the shutout.
Football Wins Shootout at St. Olaf 49-37
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The Gustavus football team secured the MIAC Northwoods Division No. 2 seed Saturday with a 49-37 win at St. Olaf. The Gusties improve to 6-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAC, and finish 3-1 in the division, and are set to host Skyline Division No. 2 seed Augsburg next Saturday during the MIAC championship week.
Remington’s Power Play Goal Gives Gusties 1-0 Win, Weekend Sweep
SAINT PETER, Minn. — Hot off scoring four power play goals the night before, the Gustavus women’s hockey special teams were back at it again, scoring the only goal necessary to defeat Lake Forest 1-0 Saturday afternoon. Brooke Remington (Jr., Scandia) was the hero for the Gusties, netting a power play goal in the third period — her first of the season and first in a Gustie jersey.
Swim & Dive Competes in Home Opener
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams opened their season Saturday at home against UW-Stevens Point and MSU-Mankato. The Gustie men defeated UW-Stevens Point 160-157, while the Gustie women lost to the Pointers 175-144 and the Mavericks 238-79. Matt Strom (Jr., Rochester) led the way for the men by winning the 200 free in 1:46.60 and the 500 free in 4:45.76. Callen Zemek (Sr., Victoria) won the 1000 free in 10:03.09. Peyton Richardson (Jr., Crystal Lake, Ill.) won the 100 back in 54.06. Dane Hudson (Sr., Eden Prairie) won the 100 free in 47.97. Nyden Hill (So., Conway, Ark.) won the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.88. Erik Small (Sr., Hudson, Wis.) won the 200 IM in 2:01.10. The 200 free relay team of Hudson, Kieran Ripken (Jr., Blaine), Small, and Andrew Becker (Sr., Northfield) won in 1:25.37. And Andrew Jensen (Jr., Wyoming) won the one-meter diving with a score of 232.45.
