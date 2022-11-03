ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hurricanes throw barrage of shots at Lightning net before winning in shootout

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnW7v_0iy7lnAX00
Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) beats Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the winning goal in the sixth shootout round Thursday at Amalie Arena, giving Carolina a 4-3 victory. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Andrei Vasilevskiy was tested early and often Thursday night, facing an onslaught of shots from the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Lightning goaltender made a season-high 52 saves through 65 minutes of hockey and took the shootout to six rounds before Sebastian Aho’s goal sent Tampa Bay to a 4-3 loss.

In the five-minute overtime session, Vasilevskiy made six saves, staving off a two-minute, 4-on-3 Carolina power play along the way after Brayden Point was called for a questionable slashing penalty with 3:05 left in overtime.

The Lightning went into the third period clinging to a one-goal lead thanks to Nikita Kucherov’s 5-on-3 power-play goal in the final minute of the second period.

But after Vladislav Namestnikov drew a tripping penalty driving to the net with about 7-1/2 minutes left in regulation, the Lightning allowed a short-handed goal for the second straight game. Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei’s rocket from the point tied the game at 3.

Unlike their win over Ottawa two days earlier, the Lightning didn’t have many scoring opportunities. Through two periods, Carolina had 53 shot attempts and nearly doubled the Lightning’s shots on goal, 35-17.

After Carolina took a 1-0 lead on a Seth Jarvis goal 8-1/2 minutes into the game, Lightning forward Ross Colton redirected Mikhail Sergachev’s shot from the point to even the game 5:50 into the second period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xG3Vk_0iy7lnAX00
Lightning center Ross Colton (79) goes down hard after being slashed during the second period. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Nick Paul about 3-1/2 minutes after that to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead, boxing out Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield and tipping in a Steven Stamkos shot. But the Hurricanes took advantage of an interference call on Colton, who clipped Jordan Martinook in open ice, to tie the game on Martin Necas’ power-play goal.

Martinook then speared Colton after a whistle, leaving Colton hobbled on his knees and his Lightning teammates rushing to defend him. The slashing penalty assessed to Martinook, combined with a cross-checking call on Chatfield, gave the Lightning a 5-on-3 power play with 1:35 left in the second.

Employing a five-forward look on the power play, Kucherov casually snapped a shot from the right circle past Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen, extending his goal streak to five games.

Colton hit the crossbar on a third-period rush that could have given an Lightning extra cushion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdGez_0iy7lnAX00

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be seeking their fourth straight win when they play the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Amalie Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0iy7lnAX00

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning break through late to beat Sabres

TAMPA — The Sabres are no longer an easy two points. They’re young, fast and tough to play against. In fact, Buffalo was the league’s second-highest scoring team coming into Saturday night’s game at Amalie Arena. Other than filling the net, Buffalo plays an aggressive game...
BUFFALO, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms and sets sights on Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday and could reach hurricane strength in the next few days while approaching the east coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Regardless of Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the large storm will likely cause strong winds, storm surge and rainfall over parts of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern coast of the United States this week, according to forecasters.
FLORIDA STATE
Pgh Hockey Now

Stop the Skid? Penguins vs. Kraken, Gm 12: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-5-2) have tied their worst winless streak of the Mike Sullivan era, and one of the worst since Sidney Crosby was a rookie. The Penguins winless streak is six games (0-5-1), including three blown multi-goal leads. At practice on Friday, Sullivan attempted to lighten the mood with some fun drills, but the Penguins must win games soon. They will face the surprising Seattle Kraken (6-4-2) at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Nick Paul, Victor Hedman game-time decisions for Lightning tonight

TAMPA — Nick Paul and Victor Hedman are both questionable and game-time decisions ahead of tonight’s game against the Sabres, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. Paul exited Tuesday’s game against the Hurricanes early, while Hedman has missed the last two games after sustaining an upper-body injury Oct. 29. Both participated in the team’s optional morning skate. How the pair felt afterward would determine their status, Cooper said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning needed a reminder to regain their find-a-way mojo

TAMPA — The Lightning’s roster does have some new faces this season, but one still would be hard pressed to find a more battle-tested group. They know how to pull out wins, especially late. They have done it time and time again over the past three seasons, including under the spotlight of the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Ducks 3

From Brandon Montour's four points to Sam Reinhart's big birthday, here are five takeaways from Sunday's win in Anaheim. Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Spencer Knight made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers closed out their road trip with a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team

Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3

This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
83K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy