ReposiTrak, National Grocers Association Partner to Offer Free Setup for Food Traceability Network

On November 1–4, 2022, a group of 24 experts from 15 countries gathered in the Republic of Singapore for the first global consultation on the safety of cell-based foods (also known as “cultured” or “lab-grown” foods). The meeting was convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to identify the food safety hazards associated with cell-based foods.

