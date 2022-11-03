ReposiTrak, National Grocers Association Partner to Offer Free Setup for Food Traceability Network

Read full article on original website
Related
Apple: China's COVID-19 restrictions impacting iPhone shipments
Tech giant Apple is warning potential customers that it is reducing shipments of its higher end iPhone 14 models due to COVID-19 restrictions at its Chinese production facility.
food-safety.com
Global Experts Meet to Discuss Cell-Based Food Safety for the First Time; Hosted by FAO, WHO
On November 1–4, 2022, a group of 24 experts from 15 countries gathered in the Republic of Singapore for the first global consultation on the safety of cell-based foods (also known as “cultured” or “lab-grown” foods). The meeting was convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to identify the food safety hazards associated with cell-based foods.
Comments / 0