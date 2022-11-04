The campaign money spent on attack ads, salaries, and get-out-the-vote initiatives will sprint past $16 billion when the race ends on Tuesday, far exceeding spending records for federal and state elections in a non-presidential year, The New York Times reports, citing figures gathered by the non-partisan group Open Secrets. The previous spending recording for midterms was set in 2018 with $14 billion. Georgia is the priciest race, with just two candidates—incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Herschel Walker—spending $250 million on ads alone, according to AdImpact. Since May, the heated Pennsylvania race between famed TV star Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has seen $221 million spent largely on commercials.Read it at The New York Times

