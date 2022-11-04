Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer.

Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years.

Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily.

He says they then moved to a Clovis culinary center and eventually had their own store.

When they initially showed up to events, all they had were pop-up tents and signs, but after 14 months of work, they bought their own trailer.

This new trailer made its debut Thursday at Fresno’s ArtHop.

