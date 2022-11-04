Read full article on original website
A Record $16 BILLION Will Be Spent on These Midterms
The campaign money spent on attack ads, salaries, and get-out-the-vote initiatives will sprint past $16 billion when the race ends on Tuesday, far exceeding spending records for federal and state elections in a non-presidential year, The New York Times reports, citing figures gathered by the non-partisan group Open Secrets. The previous spending recording for midterms was set in 2018 with $14 billion. Georgia is the priciest race, with just two candidates—incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Herschel Walker—spending $250 million on ads alone, according to AdImpact. Since May, the heated Pennsylvania race between famed TV star Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has seen $221 million spent largely on commercials.Read it at The New York Times
House Speaker Pelosi Says Attack on Husband Will Affect Decision on Remaining in Leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview said the recent brutal home invasion attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in the Democratic leadership in Congress. But Pelosi did not say in that CNN interview whether she would leave or stay in the leadership.
DOJ Plans to Monitor Elections in These 46 Cities and Counties to Ensure Voters Aren't Harassed
The Justice Department announced it will monitor polls in 64 jurisdictions among 24 states on Tuesday to ensure voters' civil rights. States chosen for monitoring include some of the most closely watched elections of the midterm cycle. The department has regularly monitored elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.
