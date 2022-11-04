ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
WCJB

Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day. On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s...
WCJB

Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Bowling in Lake County, Florida

I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. A reader suggested in a comment that I consider including Mom & Pop type smaller establishments, and I thought that was a great idea. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, so please keep sending them! Here are a few more options for where to take your kids' bowling if they're looking to have some fun:
villages-news.com

United Church of Christ at The Villages to hold drive-thru food drive

United Church of Christ at The Villages located 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford will hold a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The donations will go to Seeds of Hope to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. All nonperishable food items are needed, especially peanut butter, canned vegetables, and canned meats.
villages-news.com

District Office offers information about trash pickup on Veterans Day

The District Office has offered the following information about trash pickup on Veterans Day, which is this Friday, Nov. 11. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup who is as extravagant as his name Gucci. This 4-year-old pup is very treat motivated and looking for a loving home. Next is...
