WCJB
Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold the YMCA Veterans March
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual YMCA Veterans March is in Marion County on Monday. The event will be held at the Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park and that is located at 2601 E Fort King St in Ocala. The march will start at 5 p.m.
WCJB
North Central Florida Comedian hosted 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Standup comedian and Bronson native AJ Wilkerson brought the holiday cheer a little early this year by hosting his 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show. Families were invited to Amvets post 444 to enjoy dinner, a prize giveaway, and a comedy show. In order to...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
WCJB
Fort King National Historic Landmark will close for maintenance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort King National Historic Landmark is closed maintenance until noon on Monday. All park grounds, including the fort, close at 8 a.m. The park is expected to reopen later on Monday. Park hours are from sunrise to sunset daily.
WCJB
American Legion Auxiliary hosted its 10th annual “Blessing bucket giveaway”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the holiday season approaching, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 wanted to bless some North Central Florida veterans. The veterans who attended received a hot meal, clothes, shoes, haircuts, and a blessing bucket filled with necessities. Ronna Jackson, who helped organize the event, said her...
WCJB
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day. On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Prenatal workshop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness is hosting a prenatal workshop later this November. Learn what you can expect from this yoga session.
WCJB
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
ocala-news.com
Forest High School band program to host mattress sale fundraiser for new uniforms
The Forest High School’s Marching Wildcats will host a mattress sale fundraiser on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to raise money for new uniforms to celebrate the band program’s 100th anniversary season. In the winter of 1922, the first school band in the state...
Bowling in Lake County, Florida
I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. A reader suggested in a comment that I consider including Mom & Pop type smaller establishments, and I thought that was a great idea. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, so please keep sending them! Here are a few more options for where to take your kids' bowling if they're looking to have some fun:
This miniature therapy horse is the newest member of the Ocala Police Department
The newest addition to the Ocala Police Department in Florida is just two feet tall, has four legs, and is absolutely adorable.
villages-news.com
United Church of Christ at The Villages to hold drive-thru food drive
United Church of Christ at The Villages located 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford will hold a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The donations will go to Seeds of Hope to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. All nonperishable food items are needed, especially peanut butter, canned vegetables, and canned meats.
villages-news.com
District Office offers information about trash pickup on Veterans Day
The District Office has offered the following information about trash pickup on Veterans Day, which is this Friday, Nov. 11. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
WCJB
Celebrity chefs share their experiences at Marion County public schools
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Five celebrity chefs will share their experiences with Marion County Culinary Arts students on Friday. It is as part of a local food festival. Chef Elizabeth Falkner is visiting Belleview High School. She specializes in desserts and pastries. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.
villages-news.com
Lake and Sumter counties in State of Emergency as subtropical storm nears
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Lake County and Sumter County are included in the State of Emergency. DeSantis said he issued the executive order in an abundance of caution so...
Fun Activities for Lake County Children: November 7-8, 2022
Parents are always looking for fun things to do with their kids that don't cost a fortune. Here are some possibilities of where to take your kids this week on Monday, 11/7/22 and Tuesday, 11/8/22 - without spending an arm and a leg!
click orlando
76-year-old purposely hit Flagler construction worker with Porsche, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old driver faces charges after he purposely hit a construction worker who was directing traffic, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Donald Steimle, of Ocala, was arrested Thursday in Palm Coast. Deputies said the victim was directing traffic on Camino Del Mar...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup who is as extravagant as his name Gucci. This 4-year-old pup is very treat motivated and looking for a loving home. Next is...
villages-news.com
New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval
The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation. Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty. Cole is asking the...
