Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Animal Control are letting residents know of an increased presence of wild foxes in some downtown neighborhoods.
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department , as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department , as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.

If you witness an animal displaying unusual behavior, call Suffolk Animal Control at 757-923-2350.
