Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Animal Control are letting residents know of an increased presence of wild foxes in some downtown neighborhoods.

According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department , as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

If you witness an animal displaying unusual behavior, call Suffolk Animal Control at 757-923-2350.

