Kaonashi is performing at Gramps on December 7th. Band Kaonashi from Philadelphia says they want to create change. The group of five include Peter Rono (vocals), Ryan Paolilli (drums), August Axcelson (bass/vocals), Alex Hallquist (guitar/vocals), and Roger Alvarez (guitar). They aspire to build compassion and understanding through art and connect with the masses through this musical avenue. They know that music has always been a way of bringing people together. It is their goal to use the large, yet important platform that their success has provided to incrementally change the world around them.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO