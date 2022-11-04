Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Auburn, 2022
Keep up to date as the Bulldogs and Tigers battle in Davis Wade Stadium.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Burnside’s four touchdown performance carries the Tornadoes to round two of the playoffs
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes blew past Pelahatchie in the second half to advance to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs. The Chiefs would begin the game getting on the board first with a long 60 plus yard rushing touchdown. The Tornadoes would have to fight back from being down.
Amory, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Jackson Free Press
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
wtva.com
Military jet crashed in Lowndes County; pilot ejected safely
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A military jet crashed Monday afternoon in Lowndes County. According to a Columbus Air Force Base (CAFB) statement, a T-38C Talon jet [jet trainer] experienced an “in-flight emergency” at 1 p.m. The CAFB described the incident as a “mishap” but provided no more details...
wtva.com
Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
wtva.com
One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
wtva.com
Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
wcbi.com
Starkville police make arrest in shooting investigation from October
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a shooting investigation. 22-year-old Kedarius Shell of Louisville was charged with aggravated assault. Police said today’s arrest comes after a shots-fired call back on October 17th in the area of Forest Creek Apartments and Louisville Street. SPD did...
wtva.com
Two wanted for Tupelo commercial burglaries
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is asking for your help in identifying and locating two people wanted for some burglaries of commercial buildings in Tupelo. Police released a couple of surveillance photos taken when the crimes happened on September 25. You can anonymously submit your...
Commercial Dispatch
Asset freeze to remain in place in case against J5 execs
A federal judge has denied a motion by Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against Edwards’ businesses. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple charges relating to allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
kicks96news.com
Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429
3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
Commercial Dispatch
Buyer backs out of Woody’s on the Water sale
A deal to bring a restaurant and seafood market to the Columbus Marina has fallen through. Ajax LLC owner Thomas Genin, who was attempting to purchase the former Woody’s on the Water building, told The Dispatch he has backed out of the deal after several disagreements and delays on a lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Lowndes County Port Authority for the property on which the building sits.
breezynews.com
Halloween Night Crash in Philadelphia – 1 person deceased and 1 booked for DUI, Manslaughter
Philadelphia Police officers responded to Hwy 16 W near tractor supply at approximately 3 pm on Monday, October 31, for an accident with reported injuries. One vehicle was on its side with the driver, later identified as Deborah Dennis, 63, of Union, inside and unresponsive. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
WLBT
16-year-old charged with murder after 67-year-old man shot, killed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - Columbus police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus, who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m....
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
