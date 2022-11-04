Dialysis clinic requirements are on the ballot once again. Nearly 80,000 Californians regularly undergo dialysis treatment for kidney failure or low kidney function and two private companies own or operate nearly 75% of all clinics in California. This proposition will require a physician, nurse or physician’s assistant with relevant experience to be on-site during patient treatments. It will also prohibit treatment facilities from refusing patients based on their source of payment and require clinics to tell patients if physicians have significant ownership interests in the center they oversee.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO