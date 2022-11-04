Read full article on original website
Two progressives fight it out in the 34th Congressional District
On Tuesday, voters in California’s 34th Congressional District will have to choose between two progressive Democratic candidates for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s the second face-off between the incumbent, Congressman Jimmy Gomez, and challenger David Kim – who lost the race by only 6% in 2020.
Prop. 28 would go a long way in Black & Brown communities, artist says
One percent. That’s what some teachers, students, celebrities, musicians and activists throughout California say can make a difference in getting arts and music education to the children and youth who need it the most – without raising taxes. And in less than one week, that one percent will be on the November ballot as the only proposition without any formal opposition.
Prop 30: Tax on Income Above $2 Million for Zero-Emissions Vehicles and Wildfire Prevention Initiative
This proposition aims to reduce air pollution in California by making zero emissions vehicles more accessible and funding additional wildfire prevention strategies. Living with polluted air puts an estimated 38 million Californians at risk of health complications; the proposition addresses emissions from fuel powered vehicles and smoke from wildfires as two of the biggest contributors to poor air quality. Greenhouse gasses from transportation and wildfires also contribute significantly to climate change.
Prop 29: Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative
Dialysis clinic requirements are on the ballot once again. Nearly 80,000 Californians regularly undergo dialysis treatment for kidney failure or low kidney function and two private companies own or operate nearly 75% of all clinics in California. This proposition will require a physician, nurse or physician’s assistant with relevant experience to be on-site during patient treatments. It will also prohibit treatment facilities from refusing patients based on their source of payment and require clinics to tell patients if physicians have significant ownership interests in the center they oversee.
Prop 31: California Flavored Tobacco Products Ban Referendum
This measure revisits a 2020 proposition that banned the sale of flavored tobacco products in California. Supporters of this referendum aim to lift the current ban that prevents stores from selling flavored e-cigarettes, menthol-flavored e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco products. Those who wish to keep the ban describe the negative health...
For undocumented students, job opportunities are scarce. This state program could help.
Natalia Angeles always knew she was going to college despite being undocumented, so giving up the chance to attend a four-year university straight out of high school was not easy. But when the acceptance came from the University of California at Riverside, she quickly realized that without being able to work legally, she couldn’t afford to attend.
