ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Boyle Heights Beat

Prop. 28 would go a long way in Black & Brown communities, artist says

One percent. That’s what some teachers, students, celebrities, musicians and activists throughout California say can make a difference in getting arts and music education to the children and youth who need it the most – without raising taxes. And in less than one week, that one percent will be on the November ballot as the only proposition without any formal opposition.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boyle Heights Beat

Prop 30: Tax on Income Above $2 Million for Zero-Emissions Vehicles and Wildfire Prevention Initiative

This proposition aims to reduce air pollution in California by making zero emissions vehicles more accessible and funding additional wildfire prevention strategies. Living with polluted air puts an estimated 38 million Californians at risk of health complications; the proposition addresses emissions from fuel powered vehicles and smoke from wildfires as two of the biggest contributors to poor air quality. Greenhouse gasses from transportation and wildfires also contribute significantly to climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boyle Heights Beat

Prop 29: Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative

Dialysis clinic requirements are on the ballot once again. Nearly 80,000 Californians regularly undergo dialysis treatment for kidney failure or low kidney function and two private companies own or operate nearly 75% of all clinics in California. This proposition will require a physician, nurse or physician’s assistant with relevant experience to be on-site during patient treatments. It will also prohibit treatment facilities from refusing patients based on their source of payment and require clinics to tell patients if physicians have significant ownership interests in the center they oversee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boyle Heights Beat

For undocumented students, job opportunities are scarce. This state program could help.

Natalia Angeles always knew she was going to college despite being undocumented, so giving up the chance to attend a four-year university straight out of high school was not easy. But when the acceptance came from the University of California at Riverside, she quickly realized that without being able to work legally, she couldn’t afford to attend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
529
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

 https://boyleheightsbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy