Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Money matchups are the name of the game at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Bianca Belair are among the big names headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a rare daytime premium live event on Saturday. The marquee for Crown Jewel features undisputed WWE universal champion...
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
Jade Cargill: Me vs. Bow Wow Is Another Five Minute Match, I Think Y'all Are Tired Of Those
Jade Cargill isn't worried about Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who...
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event
Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
ewrestlingnews.com
It’s Official – WWE Tag Team Title Match Announced For SmackDown
It’s official – The Usos will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The New Day on this Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. At Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, the Usos defeated the Brawling Brutes to retain their titles. The duo will now go on to face the New Day on SmackDown.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0