York, PA

abc27 News

Lower Dauphin wins district title in OT thriller

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin field hockey was four seconds away from securing their second consecutive district championship, but then Wilson was awarded a penalty stroke. Down 2-1, Bulldog senior Emma Staron buried the penalty to send the game into overtime. But extra time didn’t last long as Avery Pollock found a cutting Katelyn […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race

HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says

Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
MILTON, PA
thefabricator.com

Doubling down on manufacturing in central Pennsylvania

For the longest time, many communities in the U.S. took their local manufacturing companies for granted. That’s not the case in Adams County, Pa. When a bond issue came up for the Conewago Valley School District in the late 2010s, then School Superintendent Russell Greenholt recognized an opportunity to not only improve the shop area at New Oxford High School, the district’s only high school, but also take a major step in supporting local manufacturing companies. With manufacturing representing the largest economic sector in the county, providing just over 8,600 jobs according to the Adams Economic Alliance, Greenholt felt compelled to make this commitment to vocational training work.
NEW OXFORD, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on $115 million, 1 million square-foot warehouse in central Pa.

A Delaware County company has announced that construction has begun on a $115 million, 1,006,500-square-foot cross-dock warehouse/distribution center in Franklin County. The Endurance Real Estate Group says that it has partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to acquire and begin construction of the Chambersburg Logistics Park, a 93-acre site located off of Exit 10 along Interstate 81 at 250 Alleman Road in Guilford Township.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports

Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Community Policy