Lower Dauphin wins district title in OT thriller
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin field hockey was four seconds away from securing their second consecutive district championship, but then Wilson was awarded a penalty stroke. Down 2-1, Bulldog senior Emma Staron buried the penalty to send the game into overtime. But extra time didn’t last long as Avery Pollock found a cutting Katelyn […]
Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race
HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title
Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
Ian Goodling sets program record as West Perry routs Schuylkill Valley in district playoff opener
ELLIOTTSBURG — A week ago, it was a slow start for them and a fast start for their opponent that doomed the West Perry Mustangs, who suffered their first loss of the year in its regular season finale to Steel-High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports...
Pierce Mason rushes for 268 yards, Hamburg stops Upper Dauphin in District 3 3A quarterfinal
HAMBURG – Upper Dauphin’s positive start was eventually wiped out by Hamburg senior Pierce Mason. Mason carried 24 times for 268 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the fourth-seeded Hawks downed No. 5 Upper Dauphin 49-35 in a District 3 3A football quarterfinal.
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
Pa. couple goes viral with proposal before Eagles game in Philly
One Pennsylvania couple has taken tailgating to a whole new level. Alex Miller and Leanne Smith of Harrisburg were both decked out in their Philadelphia Eagles gear prior to the Oct. 30 game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, as seen in a video that Smith posted to her Twitter page.
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
Doubling down on manufacturing in central Pennsylvania
For the longest time, many communities in the U.S. took their local manufacturing companies for granted. That’s not the case in Adams County, Pa. When a bond issue came up for the Conewago Valley School District in the late 2010s, then School Superintendent Russell Greenholt recognized an opportunity to not only improve the shop area at New Oxford High School, the district’s only high school, but also take a major step in supporting local manufacturing companies. With manufacturing representing the largest economic sector in the county, providing just over 8,600 jobs according to the Adams Economic Alliance, Greenholt felt compelled to make this commitment to vocational training work.
Construction begins on $115 million, 1 million square-foot warehouse in central Pa.
A Delaware County company has announced that construction has begun on a $115 million, 1,006,500-square-foot cross-dock warehouse/distribution center in Franklin County. The Endurance Real Estate Group says that it has partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to acquire and begin construction of the Chambersburg Logistics Park, a 93-acre site located off of Exit 10 along Interstate 81 at 250 Alleman Road in Guilford Township.
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports
Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
County election officials reluctant to provide party breakdown on undated mailed ballots
A last-minute “URGENT survey” from the Pennsylvania Department of State sent out on Saturday asking counties to provide a partisan breakdown of voters who didn’t date or incorrectly dated their mail-in or absentee ballot has one county commissioner posing a question instead of an answer. “What the...
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints football live stream (11/07/22): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) Baltimore has won back-to-back games— its last two wins were against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns— and seems to be making some moves in the right direction. Against the Buccaneers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was...
These Chester County Donut Shops Take Sweet to the Next Level
Three Chester County donut shops that have made their way among the region’s best will satiate your donut needs whether you are looking for traditional glazed or one of the new, over-the-top flavors, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today.
Lane restrictions scheduled on Derry Street in Harrisburg: PennDOT
Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions Tuesda on Derry Street in the City of Harrisburg, so the Interstate 83 bridge spanning the street can be inspected. Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the I-83 bridge using a bucket truck on Derry Street. Weather permitting, this work...
