For the longest time, many communities in the U.S. took their local manufacturing companies for granted. That’s not the case in Adams County, Pa. When a bond issue came up for the Conewago Valley School District in the late 2010s, then School Superintendent Russell Greenholt recognized an opportunity to not only improve the shop area at New Oxford High School, the district’s only high school, but also take a major step in supporting local manufacturing companies. With manufacturing representing the largest economic sector in the county, providing just over 8,600 jobs according to the Adams Economic Alliance, Greenholt felt compelled to make this commitment to vocational training work.

NEW OXFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO