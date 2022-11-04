Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
Operation Green Light: Buncombe Co. joins in nationwide effort to support, assist veterans
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Buncombe County is joining a nationwide effort to show support for those who have protected and served the nation. The county will shine a green light for veterans in three locations throughout downtown Asheville as part of "Operation Green Light." The Buncombe...
Several NC residents grab big wins as Powerball jackpot rolls to historic $1.9 billion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As the Powerball jackpot rolls to a historic amount of about $1.9 billion with no winners yet, North Carolinians have already taken home several big cash prizes. “I take it with a grain of salt,” said Libby Kyles as she purchased a lottery ticket Sunday,...
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
Area gas prices see small increase, following along with national trend
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
Wildfire in Great Smokies caused by motorcycle crash, Tennessee DOT says
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WLOS) — Crews continue working to contain a wildfire burning in the western boundary of Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) that was sparked by a crash. Officials with GSMNP reported Monday evening that the wildfire near Chilhowee Lake was 90% contained and about 40 acres...
37 arrested, many facing drug-related charges, during 4-day operation in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency operation throughout one Western North Carolina county resulted in nearly 40 people being taken into custody and a substantial amount of illegal substances confiscated. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced the "large-scale operation" which started on Oct. 19 resulted in the seizure...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, USDA Forest Service develop historic proposal
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An agreement in Western North Carolina aims to protect national forests in the mountains. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and National Forests in North Carolina have collaboratively developed a Tribal Forest Protection Act (TFPA) proposal, with the Forest Service calls "the first of its kind in the USDA Forest Service (FS) Southern Region."
NC medical marijuana bill: Critics say it caters to major suppliers, not local growers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Once again, the legalization of medical marijuana is expected to be considered by the North Carolina state legislature. Senate Bill 711, The Compassionate Care Act, passed the state Senate in June, but the bill stalled in the House in July and was considered dead. Now,...
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
NC Arboretum announces 2022 Winter Lights schedule, theme
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Arboretum announces the return of its popular holiday-time display, Winter Lights, from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Organizers say this year's theme is "Forest and Garden Enchantment" and will feature new surprises and favorites from past events. "The gnomes, so popular in...
Tattoo convention brings together local & national artists, fans & more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike converged in Asheville over the weekend for the annual Tattoo Arts Convention at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. The three-day festival, operated by Villain Arts, brought together local and national artists, performers and fans, with some of the best...
Open space, affordable housing bonds on ballot in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bond proposals are on the ballot for voters in Buncombe County. A $30 million open space bond is proposed to help with land conservation efforts. And a $40 million bond is proposed to help increase affordable housing for people with low to moderate incomes.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Swain County home over the weekend. Deputies responding to a call found the bodies Saturday afternoon in the Timber Estates area of the Alarka community. Emergency crews are on the scene of a wildfire in...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate, originally from Madison County
WLOS — State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking Davidson Correctional Center offender Johnny Porche, who escaped from the minimum custody prison on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Authorities say Porche scaled a fence at the facility and ran away at approximately 1:15 a.m. He was last seen...
Poppy Popcorn teams up with Highland Brewing for a limited-edition Cold Mountain snack
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville-based gourmet popcorn maker, and local favorite, just announced a special limited-edition popcorn flavor in partnership with Highland Brewing. Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn is teaming up with the original Asheville brewery with a Cold Mountain Spiced Popcorn that will be available only at the annual...
New Haywood County superintendent cites resiliency in moving district forward
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dr. Trevor Putnam has been on the job for a week now as superintendent for Haywood County Schools. Putnam, who took over after the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte, is a Haywood County native and has been with the school system for 26 years. Haywood...
List of resources available to unsheltered population released ahead of winter season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With 130 beds at three facilities being designated as Safe Havens, the City of Asheville has selected ABCCM as the lead agency for those in need during freezing weather for the 2022-23 winter season. A Code Purple is issued when temperatures reach 32 degrees or...
Man sentenced to life without parole for shooting death of veteran
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after entering a guilty plea to the 2020 shooting death of a local veteran. On Nov. 4, 2022, Marvin Randall Hensley, 35, of Nebo, pled guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, also of Nebo.
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
