Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WLOS.com

SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WLOS.com

Area gas prices see small increase, following along with national trend

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

37 arrested, many facing drug-related charges, during 4-day operation in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency operation throughout one Western North Carolina county resulted in nearly 40 people being taken into custody and a substantial amount of illegal substances confiscated. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced the "large-scale operation" which started on Oct. 19 resulted in the seizure...
WLOS.com

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, USDA Forest Service develop historic proposal

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An agreement in Western North Carolina aims to protect national forests in the mountains. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and National Forests in North Carolina have collaboratively developed a Tribal Forest Protection Act (TFPA) proposal, with the Forest Service calls "the first of its kind in the USDA Forest Service (FS) Southern Region."
WLOS.com

NC Arboretum announces 2022 Winter Lights schedule, theme

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Arboretum announces the return of its popular holiday-time display, Winter Lights, from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Organizers say this year's theme is "Forest and Garden Enchantment" and will feature new surprises and favorites from past events. "The gnomes, so popular in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tattoo convention brings together local & national artists, fans & more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike converged in Asheville over the weekend for the annual Tattoo Arts Convention at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. The three-day festival, operated by Villain Arts, brought together local and national artists, performers and fans, with some of the best...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Swain County home over the weekend. Deputies responding to a call found the bodies Saturday afternoon in the Timber Estates area of the Alarka community. Emergency crews are on the scene of a wildfire in...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Man sentenced to life without parole for shooting death of veteran

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after entering a guilty plea to the 2020 shooting death of a local veteran. On Nov. 4, 2022, Marvin Randall Hensley, 35, of Nebo, pled guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, also of Nebo.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022

Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
SPARTANBURG, SC

