WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO