2 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, Medic confirms

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been injured in a shooting Thursday night in northwest Charlotte, Medic confirms.

The shooting happened Thursday, Nov. 3, just before 9 p.m., at the intersection of State Street and Whitehaven Avenue.

Medic confirms both victims have been transported to Atrium CMC for treatment. One person reportedly suffered minor injuries and another sustained life-threatening injuries, they said.

No word on the circumstances surrounding this shooting at this time.

