2 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been injured in a shooting Thursday night in northwest Charlotte, Medic confirms.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
The shooting happened Thursday, Nov. 3, just before 9 p.m., at the intersection of State Street and Whitehaven Avenue.2 Charlotte teens arrested, 2 others hospitalized after police chase in stolen vehicle ends in crash
Medic confirms both victims have been transported to Atrium CMC for treatment. One person reportedly suffered minor injuries and another sustained life-threatening injuries, they said.
No word on the circumstances surrounding this shooting at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0