worldboxingnews.net
Butterbean – The sad career ending of a knockout phenomenon
Punching legend Butterbean remains a top-drawer attraction for boxing fans who reminisce about the 1990s boxing era. Esch holds cult status in the sport. Many years into his retirement, WBN remembers the extraordinary career of ‘The King of the Four Rounders.’. The overweight wonder, real name Eric Esch, campaign...
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring
Professional wrestling is not a sport for the faint of heart. Much like other combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, pro wrestlers legitimately risk their lives on a nightly basis to entertain the masses. As a result, even the strongest athletes and most proficient wrestlers are prone to accidents, which can oftentimes have fatal consequences.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)
Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
ringsidenews.com
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Reason Why MVP Isn’t In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, More Backstage Notes
According to a report from Fightful, the WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is expected to recieve the most amount of time on the show. The shortest match of the night will be Omos vs. Braun Strowman. Scarlett, Rhea...
411mania.com
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
Conor McGregor says 'I told you I'd be back' while using an ape filter in one of his most bizarre posts ever
Conor McGregor has gone mad. How else do you explain whatever this post is supposed to be that he shared Monday on Twitter and Instagram?. This isn’t the first time McGregor has rambled on social media, as that’s pretty much become his thing while he’s been on the shelf, but this has to be his most bizarre social media post ever.
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Solo Sikoa Comments On The Rock Saying He’s The ‘Head Of The Table’
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title at Crown Jewel when he defeated Logan Paul. Paul’s entourage, Jake Paul, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa were involved in the match. Before the event, Sikoa spoke to Republic World and was asked about his...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Tamires Vidal crumbles Ramona Pascual with flying knee to body
LAS VEGAS – Tamires Vidal may have joked and danced her way into the octagon for her debut at UFC Fight Night 214. Once the fight started, though, she was all business. Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) wasted no time landing hard shots on Romona Pascual (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC) – who missed weight for the women’s bantamweight contest at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian finished the job in a little more than three minutes, when she went up the middle with a switch knee to the body of her opponent.
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Recalls The First Time He Vowed To Beat Bryan Danielson
After it was announced that Sammy Guevara will be facing Bryan Danielson on the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Jericho Appreciation Society member shared a sentimental story about the "American Dragon." Guevara might play a heel on television, but getting to work this match clearly means a lot to him as Guevara reflected on the impact that the Blackpool Combat Club star has had on him.
