gardeningknowhow.com
How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants
Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
Species once thought a relic from the Age of Ferns
It looked a lot different outside 360 million years ago. For one thing, it was a very damp, humid time over much of the Earth. Don’t worry, there wouldn’t have been any dinosaurs to chase you around. (They came later, as did the cavemen). But there was plenty of vegetation, of course. Large forests dominated major portions of the landscape, including much of what is now Europe and North America. ...
CNET
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
Robust House Plants
One regular mistake people make when caring for their plants is overwatering, particularly if your plant belongs to one of the less thirsty species. By overwatering you are pretty much drowning your plant as the roots need air to breathe and if the soil is constantly being watered and therefore wet, the roots of won't be able to breathe. Here are some popular plants that require little irrigation.
10 Indoor Plants Delivered Straight To Your Door From Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Plants can increase our sense of well-being. They can clean our air and are...
vinlove.net
Only 1km from the Lung Cu flagpole, there is a cultural village known as a fairy village in Ha Giang
The village with the special name Lo Lo Chai is known as the fairy village at the top of the country because of its idyllic and rustic beauty, but no less poetic than in the comics. When asked about Ha Giang tourism, most tourists will answer that the most famous...
marthastewart.com
How to Create a Gravel Garden, an Eco-Friendly Landscaping System That Requires Minimal Water
If you want to start a garden, but you don't have time to tend to one, turn to a system that's been growing in popularity for its eco-friendly and low maintenance reputation: gravel gardens. It's a form of xeric gardening—planting with water conservation in mind—that uses small pebbles in place of soil amendments and mulch.
vinlove.net
Floods overflow the fields, and people head to the water source in the season of shoveling eels and catching field fish
At this time, the high flood water level covered the fields in the watershed of 2 border communes of Vinh Xuong, Phu Loc, and Tan Chau town (An Giang province). …For more than a month now, from dawn, in the flood fields, people have come in and out to catch fish and aquatic products, creating a bustling scene in the watershed.
vinlove.net
The idyllic beauty of Tra Su Melaleuca forest
AN GIANG – In a green and quiet space, visitors can mingle with nature, and listen to birdsong…. Tra Su Melaleuca forest is about 30 km from Chau Doc city, planted according to the ecological model of the wetlands west of the Hau River. Visitors here will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the tree-lined natural space, and discover a series of water birds, rare animals…
BBC
Singapore: Turning plastic bottles into floating gardens
In Singapore, a group of volunteers are encouraging people to turn plastic bottles into mini floating gardens, known as chinampas. It's a modern spin on an ancient farming technique originating from the Aztecs, who built artificial floating islands in lakes and found a way to grow plants and food on them.
Phys.org
Bats protect young trees from insect damage, with three times fewer bugs
Bats help keep forests growing. Without bats to hold their populations in check, insects that munch on tree seedlings go wild, doing three to nine times more damage than when bats are on the scene. That's according to a new study from the University of Illinois. The article, "Bats reduce insect density and defoliation in temperate forests: an exclusion experiment," is published inEcology.
Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need
When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
Don’t send your pumpkins to the landfill
Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill.
vinlove.net
The primeval forest conquers Nhiu Co San, the 9th highest mountain in Vietnam
Located at an altitude of 2,965m above sea level, Nhiu Co San has become a destination that attracts many backpackers and climbers to conquer its wild beauty and rich flora. Last October, Ha My (30 years old, in Hanoi) and her husband decided to make a journey to conquer Nhiu Co San peak. This is one of the most beautiful trekking arcs in Vietnam that is loved and discovered by many climbers.
The Daily South
When To Start Garden Seeds Indoors
Savvy gardeners start their own garden seeds at home rather than purchasing transplants at the store. There are many benefits to starting your own seeds including cost savings and the wider selection of cultivars available. Purchasing seed and starting your own seedlings is sometimes the only way to add rare plants to your collection. Perhaps the most important benefit of starting your own seeds is the ability to time sowing according to your expected planting date so that transplants are ready when you need them. You can use the information provided on seed packets along with a little knowledge about your local climate, as described below, to determine when to start garden seeds indoors.
vinlove.net
Travel to Sapa this season to admire the beautiful cherry blossoms blooming like a fairy scene
Where are you planning to travel to this year’s end? If not, don’t miss the experience of watching cherry blossoms blooming throughout the misty land of Sapa, Lao Cai. The cherry apricot blossom season in Sa Pa only lasts from the beginning of December to the end of January every year, so many tourists choose to travel to Sa Pa at this time to come and enjoy the pristine beauty and beautiful scenery. the poetic scene when cherry apricot blossoms bloom here.
vinlove.net
Planting areca on the hill, the garden is beautiful like a movie set, and farmers count money evenly
In recent years, when areca trees have found output from drying for export, people in the Tien Phuoc district – the land of areca in Quang Nam, have become more and more prosperous thanks to this crop. Tien Lanh and Tien Ngoc communes, Tien Phuoc district are considered the...
newyorkalmanack.com
Ash Tree Bolete: A Tangled Story of Ash, Aphid & Fungus
If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete. The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped brown mushroom with an off-center...
