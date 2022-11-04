ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants

Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
Species once thought a relic from the Age of Ferns

It looked a lot different outside 360 million years ago. For one thing, it was a very damp, humid time over much of the Earth. Don’t worry, there wouldn’t have been any dinosaurs to chase you around. (They came later, as did the cavemen). But there was plenty of vegetation, of course. Large forests dominated major portions of the landscape, including much of what is now Europe and North America. ...
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
Robust House Plants

One regular mistake people make when caring for their plants is overwatering, particularly if your plant belongs to one of the less thirsty species. By overwatering you are pretty much drowning your plant as the roots need air to breathe and if the soil is constantly being watered and therefore wet, the roots of won't be able to breathe. Here are some popular plants that require little irrigation.
10 Indoor Plants Delivered Straight To Your Door From Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Plants can increase our sense of well-being. They can clean our air and are...
How to Create a Gravel Garden, an Eco-Friendly Landscaping System That Requires Minimal Water

If you want to start a garden, but you don't have time to tend to one, turn to a system that's been growing in popularity for its eco-friendly and low maintenance reputation: gravel gardens. It's a form of xeric gardening—planting with water conservation in mind—that uses small pebbles in place of soil amendments and mulch.
The idyllic beauty of Tra Su Melaleuca forest

AN GIANG – In a green and quiet space, visitors can mingle with nature, and listen to birdsong…. Tra Su Melaleuca forest is about 30 km from Chau Doc city, planted according to the ecological model of the wetlands west of the Hau River. Visitors here will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the tree-lined natural space, and discover a series of water birds, rare animals…
Singapore: Turning plastic bottles into floating gardens

In Singapore, a group of volunteers are encouraging people to turn plastic bottles into mini floating gardens, known as chinampas. It's a modern spin on an ancient farming technique originating from the Aztecs, who built artificial floating islands in lakes and found a way to grow plants and food on them.
Bats protect young trees from insect damage, with three times fewer bugs

Bats help keep forests growing. Without bats to hold their populations in check, insects that munch on tree seedlings go wild, doing three to nine times more damage than when bats are on the scene. That's according to a new study from the University of Illinois. The article, "Bats reduce insect density and defoliation in temperate forests: an exclusion experiment," is published inEcology.
Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need

When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
The primeval forest conquers Nhiu Co San, the 9th highest mountain in Vietnam

Located at an altitude of 2,965m above sea level, Nhiu Co San has become a destination that attracts many backpackers and climbers to conquer its wild beauty and rich flora. Last October, Ha My (30 years old, in Hanoi) and her husband decided to make a journey to conquer Nhiu Co San peak. This is one of the most beautiful trekking arcs in Vietnam that is loved and discovered by many climbers.
When To Start Garden Seeds Indoors

Savvy gardeners start their own garden seeds at home rather than purchasing transplants at the store. There are many benefits to starting your own seeds including cost savings and the wider selection of cultivars available. Purchasing seed and starting your own seedlings is sometimes the only way to add rare plants to your collection. Perhaps the most important benefit of starting your own seeds is the ability to time sowing according to your expected planting date so that transplants are ready when you need them. You can use the information provided on seed packets along with a little knowledge about your local climate, as described below, to determine when to start garden seeds indoors.
Travel to Sapa this season to admire the beautiful cherry blossoms blooming like a fairy scene

Where are you planning to travel to this year’s end? If not, don’t miss the experience of watching cherry blossoms blooming throughout the misty land of Sapa, Lao Cai. The cherry apricot blossom season in Sa Pa only lasts from the beginning of December to the end of January every year, so many tourists choose to travel to Sa Pa at this time to come and enjoy the pristine beauty and beautiful scenery. the poetic scene when cherry apricot blossoms bloom here.
Ash Tree Bolete: A Tangled Story of Ash, Aphid & Fungus

If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete. The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped brown mushroom with an off-center...
