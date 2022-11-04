Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott NF Waives Fees on Veterans Day
The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, in honor of Americans who have served in the armed services. This fee waiver is one small way of thanking and honoring our nation’s veterans. We hope this fee-free day will encourage veterans, their families, and all Americans to visit their national forests and enjoy the many benefits these public lands provide.
Midland Moves Past YC Men’s Basketball
HOBBS, N.M. – After a decade-plus away from the court, the Yavapai College men’s basketball team returned to action on Friday night against the Midland College Chaparrals at the NMJC Classic. Midland emerged victorious in YC’s season opener with a final score of 74-47 to drop the Roughriders to 0-1.
