The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, in honor of Americans who have served in the armed services. This fee waiver is one small way of thanking and honoring our nation’s veterans. We hope this fee-free day will encourage veterans, their families, and all Americans to visit their national forests and enjoy the many benefits these public lands provide.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO