newschannel20.com
Illinois women's basketball dominates exhibition opener against Quincy
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Women's Basketball took down Quincy in their exhibition opener, winning by a final score of 78-43. Illinois coming out firing early and showing their Division One dominance over Quincy. Illinois entered their preseason opener excited to get things going, and they came out and...
newschannel20.com
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
newschannel20.com
Urbana High School closed for day after terroristic threats
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — UPDATE:. Urbana Police are investigating after they say terroristic threats were called into Urbana High School on Monday morning. It started about 7 a.m. when the school resource officer contacted police about a threat from someone who called the school's office. The caller said he...
newschannel20.com
Victim killed in Champaign shooting identified
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The teenaged victim killed in Champaign Friday night has now been identified. Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, says 18-year-old Nizeri Carter was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital just after 8:00 p.m. According to Champaign Police, Carter was shot multiple times while in the 1100...
newschannel20.com
Police search for suspects in Three Line Construction theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Champaign Police Department in reference to a burglary. Officials say on September 8, September 22, and October 14, unknown suspects entered a storage site for Three Phase Line Construction, located at 904 North Walnut Street in Champaign.
newschannel20.com
Arcola organizations begin planning community daycare
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Arcola School District and Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to try and help the Arcola community, specifically parents. In partnership, the two organizations are in the beginning stages of hoping to create a community daycare center for all those who work and live in Arcola. The hope is that the day care would be a combined center for several children.
newschannel20.com
Smoke Detector Act update going into effect next year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Updates to the Smoke Detector Act will take place at the beginning of the new year. Fire officials hope that the updates will increase the safety of the public, but don't worry, you don't have to go out and buy a new smoke alarm just yet.
newschannel20.com
'Tree of Hope' fundraiser to help people with social disabilities
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Developmental Services Center (DSC) has kicked off their "Tree Of Hope" fundraising campaign.. The agency said funding is low in Ford and Champaign counties to help people with developmental disabilities who may struggle with communicating, learning, and social skills, which is why donations are appreciated.
newschannel20.com
Driver air lifted to hospital after I-57 crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Coles County on Saturday. Police say at 7:10 p.m., Trysten B. Fugate, 26, of Sullivan, was traveling eastbound on 100N at the I-57 overpass. Officials say Fugate lost control of his vehicle which left the...
newschannel20.com
2 arrested after shots fired with AR-15 style rifle
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — Two men are behind bars after shots were fired early Monday morning in Rantoul. Police say multiple calls came in shortly before 1 a.m. about shots heard near the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle. Witnesses told police a white SUV was seen speeding out...
newschannel20.com
Woman died after being shot walking along Elm Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Champaign police have been informed that a shooting victim, an 18-year-old woman, has died from her injuries at a local hospital. The investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. ORIGINAL:. An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot multiple times while...
