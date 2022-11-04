ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

'I'm not suicidal': Kari Lake reacts to Hillary jab with 'Clinton Body Count' joke

By Daniel Chaitin, Deputy News Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
joelfarm
3d ago

Kari has reasons to be concerned. You don't casually confront a clinton. Funeral homes have been made wealthy from the business that the clinton gang has sent their way. Everytime someone got in their way, boom! Another mysterious death. They need a problem to go away? Boom! Problem disappeared. They laugh at the Italian Mafia. Such rookies!

Brassy
2d ago

Hillary is an old washed up rag. The jealousy she has because Kari is beautiful,brilliant,and winning. Hillary can’t check any of those boxes.

Marian Lucas
3d ago

The last time I looked most DESCENT people Would be APPALLED when Senior Citizens are attacked in their own home.The one place where they SHOULD feel safe.

