Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. Here's a look at the top stories we are following for today. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 5. Updated:...
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 7
Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Here are the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, November 6. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - Arthur P. Dore, a businessman and “Toughman” who built up a legacy to become a household name in Bay City has died. His daughter Beth Dore posted on social media that he passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. Born on May 1, 1936, Dore was 86 years old when he died.
Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich
Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
WNEM
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
Prost! opens at Uptown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Frankenmuth’s Prost! Wine Bar & Charcuterie has expanded into the Bay City market with a new location at Uptown Bay City. Prost! celebrates its grand opening at Uptown Bay City Thursday, Nov. 3. “It’s very exciting. We’re excited to be part of Bay City...
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc High School goes into secure mode after alleged threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc High School went into secure mode this morning after an alleged threat through Snapchat. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to confirm more details. Students are expected to be dismissed early, according to the school's front office. A parent in the school district sent Mid-Michigan NOW...
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday morning, Nov. 7
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, November 6. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Here's...
WNEM
Saginaw’s first woman police officer passes away
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s very first woman police officer has passed away. Saginaw Police Department announced the passing of Joy Zissler on their social media page. “Joy was a trailblazer for women in law enforcement,” their post said. Zissler became the first woman uniformed police officer...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
firefighternation.com
Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight
A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
WLNS
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. New research highlights racial disparities in Jackson …. New research highlights racial disparities in Jackson Co. Full 5th Quarter: District championship night. Full 5th Quarter: District championship night. Grand Ledge tops Holt...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
Positive COVID tests cancel Michael Jackson tribute concert this weekend in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — A Michael Jackson tribute concert originally scheduled to take place this weekend at The Dow Event Center has been postponed until the spring because of illness. Who’s Bad?, the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, was scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at The...
WNEM
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. One mid-Michigan business is getting international attention after being featured in a new Black Panther Mastercard...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $4,500 reward for homicide arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a homicide. About 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, 22-year-old Marquanae Harris was shot and killed. Harris was seated in a car near Hosmer and 17th Street in Saginaw when she was killed. The Major Crime...
Discovery of unattended children in Mount Pleasant leads police to homicide victim
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — What began as police’s efforts to identify two unattended children in Mount Pleasant led to the discovery of a homicide and the arrest of a suspect. Mount Pleasant police previously sought the public’s help in identifying two children they said were found unaccompanied within the city about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The children were described as a boy between 15 and 18 months and a girl between 4 to 6 months.
Comments / 0