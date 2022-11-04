Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Who's in? | 3 Franklin County teams qualify for PIAA tournament
The district playoffs have come and gone, and three county teams have done enough to earn a spot in the PIAA tournaments. Chambersburg boys' soccer and Greencastle-Antrim girls' soccer and volleyball have each qualified for the state tournament, with the action beginning on Tuesday. Here's a look at how each...
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race
HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
echo-pilot.com
PIAA cross country: No titles, but local runners bring home medals, team accolades
Some runners, like sophomores Landon Hostetter of Annville-Cleona and Victoria Rodriguez of Dallastown, like to run in the heat. But what do you do if you prefer cooler weather and you get the opposite on the day of the biggest race of your high school career?. If you are anything...
Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title
Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
echo-pilot.com
Shippensburg gets its revenge, knocks off Cedar Cliff in opening round contest
Shippensburg took a lead into the halftime break and never let it go. A dominant second half propelled the No. 8 Greyhounds to a 32-14 win over No. 9 Cedar Cliff on Friday night in Shippensburg, as they now advance to the Quarterfinals in the District 3 5A Playoffs. Big-time...
‘It was a swagger thing’: Steel-High doesn’t back down from expectation in 62-6 District 3 title win over Fairfield
There was no hiding the expectation heading into Saturday’s District 3 Class A title game between Steel-High and Fairfield. The Rollers were 7-1, averaging 59 points, with a roster checkered with guys who will play in college. Fairfield had two wins, was averaging just 12 points, and had been outscored 256-108 on the season. It brought just 16 players to Steelton.
easternpafootball.com
Cocalico Upsets Elizabethtown to Open Playoffs
On a warm, beautiful November night, the twelve-seeded Cocalico Eagles traveled to Elizabethtown to face the five-seeded Bears in the opening round of District III, 5A playoffs. The Bears won the toss and deferred till the second half leaving Cocalico with the ball first. The Eagles wasted no time getting...
FOX43.com
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
local21news.com
Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
abc27.com
Six teens injured in Mifflin County bus crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details after six teens were injured in a Mifflin County bus crash on Tuesday. Troopers say around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 a bus carrying 12 teens was traveling north on Ferguson Valley Road when it was unable to handle a curve.
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for missing Cumberland County man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle is looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to a release, officials are looking for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Johnston is 5 feet 6...
Police ID Harrisburg Man, 29, Killed During Weekend Argument
Police have identified the 29-year-old Harrisburg man killed during an argument in Shippensburg this weekend. Milton D. Washington and the gunman got into an argument at the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.
Interstate 83 reopens completely after weekend construction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge over the weekend. According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes reopened first. In an update on Monday morning, PennDOT said both northbound and southbound lanes […]
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
Fairfield’s Mansion House celebrates its 2nd anniversary
This story, published two years ago in Oct. 2020, is being republished as the Mansion house celebrates its second anniversary. The tradition of great food and lodging with live music on Thursdays continues. The Mansion House 1757, located at 15 W. Main St. in Fairfield, and previously called the Fairfield...
