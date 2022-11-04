ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

echo-pilot.com

Who's in? | 3 Franklin County teams qualify for PIAA tournament

The district playoffs have come and gone, and three county teams have done enough to earn a spot in the PIAA tournaments. Chambersburg boys' soccer and Greencastle-Antrim girls' soccer and volleyball have each qualified for the state tournament, with the action beginning on Tuesday. Here's a look at how each...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race

HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘It was a swagger thing’: Steel-High doesn’t back down from expectation in 62-6 District 3 title win over Fairfield

There was no hiding the expectation heading into Saturday’s District 3 Class A title game between Steel-High and Fairfield. The Rollers were 7-1, averaging 59 points, with a roster checkered with guys who will play in college. Fairfield had two wins, was averaging just 12 points, and had been outscored 256-108 on the season. It brought just 16 players to Steelton.
FAIRFIELD, PA
easternpafootball.com

Cocalico Upsets Elizabethtown to Open Playoffs

On a warm, beautiful November night, the twelve-seeded Cocalico Eagles traveled to Elizabethtown to face the five-seeded Bears in the opening round of District III, 5A playoffs. The Bears won the toss and deferred till the second half leaving Cocalico with the ball first. The Eagles wasted no time getting...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Six teens injured in Mifflin County bus crash

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details after six teens were injured in a Mifflin County bus crash on Tuesday. Troopers say around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 a bus carrying 12 teens was traveling north on Ferguson Valley Road when it was unable to handle a curve.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Interstate 83 reopens completely after weekend construction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge over the weekend. According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes reopened first. In an update on Monday morning, PennDOT said both northbound and southbound lanes […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

