kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
kslsports.com
BYU Hosts Former Coug In Season-Opener Against Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – Another year of BYU basketball is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season tips off Monday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars host Idaho State. Idaho State was picked to finish last (10th) in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll. The Bengals last year ended with a 7-23 record. But despite the low prognostications on the Bengals, there’s a bit of intrigue to this season opener for BYU.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Van Fillinger Out For Season With Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Utah defensive lineman Van Fillinger is out for the rest of the season. Fillinger suffered a season-ending lower leg injury. Whittingham did not discuss the details of the injury. Fillinger did not play during Saturday’s game against Arizona, which...
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Determined To Play One Last Game At Rice-Eccles Stadium
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was noticeably absent Saturday as the Utes took on Arizona at home, however, he says he’s going to do everything he can to play against Stanford this weekend for Senior Day at RES. Kincaid got banged up on the Utes’ last...
kslsports.com
BYU, UVU Will Square Off In First Round Of NCAA Soccer Tournament
PROVO, Utah – BYU and UVU women’s soccer teams have punched their tickets to the NCAA Tournament. The 2022 bracket was unveiled on Monday, and BYU earned a 6-seed as an at-large. UVU defeated BYU earlier this year. The game will be played on Friday, November 11, on...
kslsports.com
BYU Embarks On Another ‘Year One’ Under Mark Pope As Big 12 Looms
PROVO, Utah – There’s a lot of newness for BYU basketball in the 2022-23 season. From a new-look roster to an assistant coach on the bench, additional support staff, and the reality of one year from now being in the toughest basketball league in America, the Big 12.
kslsports.com
Time, Network Announced For Senior Night Featuring Stanford Vs. Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s last home game of the 2022 regular season will be a late one as they prepare to host the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It was announced Sunday morning the game next week will be an 8 p.m. MT kickoff on ESPN.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reactions To BYU’s Surprising Win Against Boise State
BOISE – BYU football had social media buzzing after the 31-28 victory against Boise State. Heading into the game, BYU was on a four-game losing streak, and the Broncos were on a four-game winning streak. So naturally, there weren’t many people giving BYU a chance. But Kalani Sitake-coached...
kslsports.com
Day After Thoughts From BYU’s Slump-Busting Win Against Boise State
PROVO, Utah – BYU football put together a season-saving victory over Boise State on The Blue Turf. The final score was 31-28. Now that I’m back in Utah after a day of travel, here are some of my day after thoughts from the victory. That win meant a...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Upset Over Boise State Gets Season Back On Track
BOISE – You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone calling the 2022 BYU football a resounding success. With how high the expectations were coming into the year for BYU, this season has been underperforming. But on Saturday night, after going through a four-game losing streak in October, you cannot...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways: Utah Overcomes Injuries, Weather In 45-20 Rout Of Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY- It seemed obvious going into this week’s game that it wouldn’t be pretty. The weather report got progressively worse as the week went on, and it felt like Utah’s health as well. Still, the Utes came away victorious 45-20 against Arizona, getting them one step closer to potentially taking a repeat visit to Las Vegas for a Pac-12 Championship.
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Shows Gratitude To Fans After Utah’s Win Over Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham Has High Praise For Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson After Arizona Game
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah was bullish about several players in their 2022 signing class and fans have had an opportunity to see what several of them can do already. Linebacker Lander Barton and running back Jaylon Glover have shown well in early snaps. However, Ute fans got their first, tiny taste of freshman quarterback Nate Johnson against Arizona Saturday night and he just scratched the surface according to Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.
kslsports.com
Boise State AD: ‘Working On Future’ Football Games Against BYU
BOISE – Tonight is the final scheduled BYU/Boise State football game. The cause for the pause is BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference. With only three non-conference games to work with and one —per Big 12 rules— has to be against a Power Five opponent, BYU’s options to schedule Boise State are limited.
kslsports.com
Puka Nacua Receives High Praise From Sitake After BYU’s Upset Over BSU
BOISE – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua is the guy that took Kalani Sitake’s message of “fight or flight” to heart during the four-game losing streak. After the loss to Liberty, Nacua gave a speech to his teammates to keep pushing through. The fight from Nacua has been a tone-setter or a rallying cry for a BYU team that was reeling entering the Boise State game.
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Meets His Clone And It’s The Best Thing You’ll See On Twitter Today
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising was a popular Halloween costume choice amongst Ute fans this year. One young fan in particular really nailed the look and got to meet his hero after the Utes’ big win over Arizona Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. As you can...
kslsports.com
Jackson, Glover Shine For Utes, Injury Status Won’t Be Know Till Next Week
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah running backs Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover made the most of their carries against Arizona Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in the Utes’ impressive 45-20 win. After weeks of showing flashes of what they could be, both players really shined for the Utes against the Wildcats, but both also unfortunately left the game early with injuries.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Boise State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
BOISE – Today is the final scheduled chapter of BYU/Boise State in football. With BYU moving on to the Big 12 next season, it brings to a close a great regional rivalry that has produced some excellent college football games. Today’s matchup has the makings to be another entertaining...
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Not In Uniform, Unlikely To Play Against Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – According to University of Utah insider Michelle Bodkin, University of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is not uniform for tonight’s game against Arizona. Kincaid was injured on Utah’s final touchdown of the night. Kincaid did not return following the touchdown. In his weekly...
kslsports.com
Jaylen Dixon Puts Utah Football On Top With Rushing Score
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah got on the scoreboard first when running back Jaylen Dixon scored from seven-yards out to give the Utes a 7-0 advantage. Dixon capped a six play, 37-yard drive with his third rushing touchdown of the season. After an Arizona touchdown, this game is tied...
