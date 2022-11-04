Read full article on original website
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
welovedexter.com
Girls Cross Country: Dexter runs 21st at D-1 State Finals (see WLD photo gallery)
All three Ann Arbor schools and the Dexter Dreadnaughts headed to the MHSAA Cross Country Division 1 Girls’ State Finals on Saturday at a windy and overcast Michigan International Speedway in the final race of the 2022 season. Two of the teams – Pioneer and Skyline – finished in...
welovedexter.com
Football: Dexter wins first District title with win over South Lyon (See WLD photo gallery)
The Dexter offense is known for having one of the best running backs in the state and a group of outstanding receivers, but if there was ever a question about the quarterback, he answered it in a big way with one pass on Friday night in a Division 2 District final against visiting South Lyon.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket bought in Detroit
Trying out a different game paid off for a Wayne County man who won $500,000 playing the $25 Million Cash Payout instant game from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 63-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at JCJ Food, located at 1549 East Nevada Street in Detroit.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
Stephen Colbert doubted existence of man Tudor Dixon cited in debate — but he's real
A Dearborn resident whose existence was doubted by comedian Stephen Colbert during a monologue last week has a message for the CBS late night host: I am real and so is my switch to the Republican Party. On "The Late Show," Colbert said a person described by Tudor Dixon during a debate...
WTOL-TV
Another new restaurant opening in Perrysburg
Agave and Rye will offer a unique selection of tacos, including lobster and mac and cheese. The Levis Commons restaurant will also feature a happy hour.
Deputies: Woman escaped kidnapper by pulling into gas station
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
I won my state’s biggest lotto prize – the secret strategy I used let me win again and again
A LOTTERY winner has shared the secret strategy that he claims helped him win his state's biggest jackpot this year. The 69-year-old Michigan resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $5.42million after choosing the right numbers on his Lotty 47 ticket. The winner, from Wayne County, bought the ticket...
