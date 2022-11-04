Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Taylor junior, senior volleyball teams excel in inaugural season
The Taylor Lady Tigers and junior Lady Tigers just wrapped up their first volleyball season being eligible for conference play. Taylor started a volleyball program in 2020 and had 53 girls in 7th-12th grades try the new sport. The numbers have stayed strong as the program has continued to build.
lincolnparishjournal.com
G–Men storm to Homecoming win over Golden Lions
Thunder and lightning ripped across the Grambling State University campus late Friday night into early Saturday as a line of storms roared across north Louisiana. On Saturday afternoon, “Thunder” and “Lightning” struck the GSU campus again, this time on the field of Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium as Grambling celebrated Homecoming by playing host to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Magnolia, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Trinity Christian High School (Texarkana) basketball team will have a game with Columbia Christian School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. Trinity Christian High School (Texarkana)
magnoliareporter.com
VIDEOS: Watch key moments from Friday's Magnolia-Hope football game
Click the videos to watch highlight's from Friday's Magnolia Panthers-Hope Bobcats football game. Magnolia won 70-21. Videos by Stacey Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com.
lincolnparishjournal.com
G-Men to host Homecoming game vs. UAPB
GRAMBLING — First-year head coach Hue Jackson will be looking for his Grambling State Tigers to pick up their straight Southwestern Athletic Conference win as they play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. It will be a day of honor and...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Five tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
magnoliareporter.com
Bob Talley
Bob Talley, 73, of Emerson, formerly of Chandler, OK, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his beloved country home, after a long and hard fought battle with melanoma. Bob was born on December 23, 1948, in Harlan, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Owen and Magdalene Elizabeth (Thraen) Talley; and stepdaughter, Carrie Lackey.
magnoliareporter.com
Brandon Jay Bailey II
Brandon Jay Bailey II, 20, of Buckner passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Columbia County. Brandon was born November 28, 2001 in El Dorado. He was a member of Jackson Street Church of Christ in Magnolia and an operator for Albemarle. He was also the owner of Crooked Pine Fabrication Metal Designs. He loved riding his motorcycles and aggravating his family and friends.
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
magnoliareporter.com
James Dale Curry
James Dale Curry, 45, of Magnolia passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral...
Here Is Where the Winning Lottery Ticket in Shreveport Was Sold
Aren't We All Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Then no one won, and it was up to $1.5 billion. That is when my imagination ran wild.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
This Dumb Texarkana Law Has Me Scratching My Head
We know there are some dumb laws that are still out there, but this Texarkana Law has me scratching my head. There are silly and stupid laws still on the books in Texas and Arkansas that have you wondering what the h@#!?. Did you know in Texas it is illegal...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 7, 2022: UAMS and Magnolia
Yeah, we get a little annoyed when we have reason to believe that Magnolia and South Arkansas are being slighted by the state’s medical establishment. Especially when we read that UAMS is partnering with Washington Regional Medical Center to create a new internal medicine residency program that will bring eight new medical residents to wealthy NWA each year. According to Monday’s announcement, the residency program is rooted in training skilled internists. At Washington Regional, the residents will have access to every internal medicine subspecialty, and a research-training curriculum. Residents will be trained in clinical reasoning, critical thinking, teaching, research and health care delivery. We’re not forgetting that a year ago, UAMS announced the closure of its Graduate Medical Education (GME) training program at UAMS-South in Magnolia. While the UAMS Family Medical Center remains open, the GME program and its six physician residents who were being exposed to medical practice in a rural setting went away. At the time, UAMS promised that the program would be restructured as an ACGME Rural Training Track (RTT), allowing for increased training opportunities for physician residents. This all sounded rather vague to us and we’re still waiting to see what transpires. Something for our delegation at the State Capitol to take up.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Arts Music Coffee House this Saturday
Magnolia Arts on South Washington Street will host a Music Coffee House with the show starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The event will feature the SAU Faculty Brass Quintet, The SAU Trumpet Ensemble, and Trombone Choir. The Southern Arkansas Faculty Brass Quintet is composed of both music faculty...
magnoliareporter.com
Toni Buchanan Gass
Toni Buchanan Gass, 59, of Stephens passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. She was born November 11, 1962 in Camden. She was the owner and operator of oil production companies operating throughout Southwest Arkansas. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and the Master Gardeners. Toni loved gardening, hunting, hiking, camping, family, tending cows, anything outdoors, and was an excellent dozier operator.
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?
Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
arkadelphian.com
Friday storm shakes Vaden
A round of severe weather late Friday swept through Southwest Arkansas, leaving damage in portions of Clark County in its wake. East Clark County apparently got the brunt of the storm. Harts Chapel church, located on Melugin Road in the Vaden community, reportedly sustained damage to its roof and foundation. The church building, located very near the roadside, was already in close proximity to a guardrail. Following Friday’s storms, photos of the church showed its exterior touching the guardrail.
magnoliareporter.com
Building Permits: East Main coffee shop leads October list
The City of Magnolia issued $857,389 worth of building permits in October, according to City Inspector David Nelson. The largest was a permit for $315,700 to Queens Coffee LLC for 1120 E. Main, which is located between Burger King and McDonalds. The company is a franchise holder for Scooters Coffee.
magnoliareporter.com
Judy Nelson Barnes
Judy Nelson Barnes, 73, of Waldo passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO. Judy was born on October 8, 1949 in Magnolia. She was a member of the Church of Christ and a master at crochet. Judy was preceded in death by her parents,...
Comments / 0