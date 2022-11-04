ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Taylor junior, senior volleyball teams excel in inaugural season

The Taylor Lady Tigers and junior Lady Tigers just wrapped up their first volleyball season being eligible for conference play. Taylor started a volleyball program in 2020 and had 53 girls in 7th-12th grades try the new sport. The numbers have stayed strong as the program has continued to build.
TAYLOR, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

G–Men storm to Homecoming win over Golden Lions

Thunder and lightning ripped across the Grambling State University campus late Friday night into early Saturday as a line of storms roared across north Louisiana. On Saturday afternoon, “Thunder” and “Lightning” struck the GSU campus again, this time on the field of Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium as Grambling celebrated Homecoming by playing host to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

G-Men to host Homecoming game vs. UAPB

GRAMBLING — First-year head coach Hue Jackson will be looking for his Grambling State Tigers to pick up their straight Southwestern Athletic Conference win as they play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. It will be a day of honor and...
GRAMBLING, LA
Bob Talley

Bob Talley

Bob Talley, 73, of Emerson, formerly of Chandler, OK, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his beloved country home, after a long and hard fought battle with melanoma. Bob was born on December 23, 1948, in Harlan, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Owen and Magdalene Elizabeth (Thraen) Talley; and stepdaughter, Carrie Lackey.
EMERSON, AR
Brandon Jay Bailey II

Brandon Jay Bailey II

Brandon Jay Bailey II, 20, of Buckner passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Columbia County. Brandon was born November 28, 2001 in El Dorado. He was a member of Jackson Street Church of Christ in Magnolia and an operator for Albemarle. He was also the owner of Crooked Pine Fabrication Metal Designs. He loved riding his motorcycles and aggravating his family and friends.
BUCKNER, AR
myarklamiss.com

Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
EL DORADO, AR
James Dale Curry

James Dale Curry

James Dale Curry, 45, of Magnolia passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 7, 2022: UAMS and Magnolia

Yeah, we get a little annoyed when we have reason to believe that Magnolia and South Arkansas are being slighted by the state’s medical establishment. Especially when we read that UAMS is partnering with Washington Regional Medical Center to create a new internal medicine residency program that will bring eight new medical residents to wealthy NWA each year. According to Monday’s announcement, the residency program is rooted in training skilled internists. At Washington Regional, the residents will have access to every internal medicine subspecialty, and a research-training curriculum. Residents will be trained in clinical reasoning, critical thinking, teaching, research and health care delivery. We’re not forgetting that a year ago, UAMS announced the closure of its Graduate Medical Education (GME) training program at UAMS-South in Magnolia. While the UAMS Family Medical Center remains open, the GME program and its six physician residents who were being exposed to medical practice in a rural setting went away. At the time, UAMS promised that the program would be restructured as an ACGME Rural Training Track (RTT), allowing for increased training opportunities for physician residents. This all sounded rather vague to us and we’re still waiting to see what transpires. Something for our delegation at the State Capitol to take up.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Arts Music Coffee House this Saturday

Magnolia Arts on South Washington Street will host a Music Coffee House with the show starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The event will feature the SAU Faculty Brass Quintet, The SAU Trumpet Ensemble, and Trombone Choir. The Southern Arkansas Faculty Brass Quintet is composed of both music faculty...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Toni Buchanan Gass

Toni Buchanan Gass

Toni Buchanan Gass, 59, of Stephens passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. She was born November 11, 1962 in Camden. She was the owner and operator of oil production companies operating throughout Southwest Arkansas. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and the Master Gardeners. Toni loved gardening, hunting, hiking, camping, family, tending cows, anything outdoors, and was an excellent dozier operator.
STEPHENS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Friday storm shakes Vaden

A round of severe weather late Friday swept through Southwest Arkansas, leaving damage in portions of Clark County in its wake. East Clark County apparently got the brunt of the storm. Harts Chapel church, located on Melugin Road in the Vaden community, reportedly sustained damage to its roof and foundation. The church building, located very near the roadside, was already in close proximity to a guardrail. Following Friday’s storms, photos of the church showed its exterior touching the guardrail.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Building Permits: East Main coffee shop leads October list

The City of Magnolia issued $857,389 worth of building permits in October, according to City Inspector David Nelson. The largest was a permit for $315,700 to Queens Coffee LLC for 1120 E. Main, which is located between Burger King and McDonalds. The company is a franchise holder for Scooters Coffee.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Judy Nelson Barnes

Judy Nelson Barnes

Judy Nelson Barnes, 73, of Waldo passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO. Judy was born on October 8, 1949 in Magnolia. She was a member of the Church of Christ and a master at crochet. Judy was preceded in death by her parents,...
WALDO, AR

