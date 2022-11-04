Bailey vs. Miguel X-Division title tournament semifinal set for next Impact

The Knockouts and Digital Media titles will also be on the line.

A semifinal match in a tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion will take place on next Thursday's Impact on AXS.

On this week's show, the returning PJ Black picked up a win over Yuya Uemura on the pre-show while "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King in a battle of former champions.

Next Thursday will see Bailey face former champion Trey Miguel while Black will face Black Taurus. The date wasn't announced for the latter, but it's assumed to be on the Thursday, November 17th show.

The winners will square off to crown the new champion at Over Drive, set for Friday, November 18th.

Also set for next Thursday, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will defend against Gisele Shaw. Shaw enraged Grace by papering her locker room with pictures of herself so Grace beat up her social media manager.

In her continuing Last Rodeo where she will retire with a loss, Mickie James will take on former friend and current rival Chelsea Green.

The undefeated Joe Hendry will look for his first taste of Impact gold as he challenges Digital Media Champion Brian Myers for the title.

Here's the current lineup: