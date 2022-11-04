Read full article on original website
2 men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to identify two suspects of an aggravated robbery that took place Oct. 20th. According to police, around 9:09 p.m., the two men entered a store in the area of Bellaire and West 130th Street, robbing the employees at gunpoint. The suspects are...
22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
33-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot on Sunday according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. According to police, officers responded to the 12300 block of Gay Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that the man had been taken to the...
Euclid police investigate murder of 71-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was found dead in his home this past weekend and police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Larry Anderson. According to officials, Anderson was located in the 400 block of E....
1 dead, 1 hurt after shots fired during house party, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a shooting during a house party left a 28-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old woman injured. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Delvon Williams. Officers were called out around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to an apartment on Jelliffe Street...
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
Purses, jewelry stolen in home burglary: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Settlers Reserve. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday. Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post. Police...
Euclid PD cancel missing alert for elderly man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 200+ person party
A seventeen-year-old was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people.
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
Drunk driving suspect said he only had 2 glasses of wine: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. North Olmsted police officers at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 responded to Lorain Road near Dover Center Road regarding a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers stopped the Honda SUV on Whitehorn Avenue. An officer had observed the vehicle driving in...
Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police responded to a call from Crown Filtration Sunday morning reporting a drunk woman outside of their gate. According to police, the woman had no idea where she was, stating she believed she was in Parma. While police were on the line with the Crown...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas pump causes fiery explosion
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. 4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00...
Man punches woman in road-rage assault; Oberlin women fight in the street: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Assault: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 37, stepped out of his car, walked to the vehicle in front of him and punched the driver, a 44-year-old Cleveland woman, at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
Accused identity thief gets a true bill of her own from grand jury: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Identity theft, passing bad checks: Shaker Boulevard. A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted a Cleveland woman, 34, on Nov. 3 in connection with a series of bank accounts opened and at least two bogus checks cashed under the assumed identity of a Pepper Pike woman. In addition to putting the...
Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday’s Walk for Peace honored victims of gun violence through a vigil and conversations with community members, activists and those advocating for the end of violence in Cleveland. The event, which started at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5, also provided those who struggle from gun...
