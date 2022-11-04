Rangers falter late in loss to NHL-leading Bruins

Crippled defensively by the loss of Ryan Lindgren, the Rangers ran out of answers for the NHL-leading Bruins.

After going back and forth for much of the game, responding to each of the Bruins’ first two goals, the Blueshirts’ late defensive breakdowns allowed for Boston to pull away with a four-goal third period that resulted in a 5-2 loss for the home team Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Rangers, while Boston improved to a head-turning 10-1 and extended its win streak to seven straight. When taking into consideration that the Bruins are still without defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward David Krejci, the Bruins’ explosive start to the season is all the more impressive.

Not only has it been over two weeks since the Bruins lost a game — a 7-5 defeat at the hands of the Senators — but goalie Linus Ullmark is currently undefeated (8-0-0) after his 16-save performance.

Barclay Goodrow fights Trent Frederic during the second period of the Rangers’ 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Robert Sabo

“I think in the first we gave them a little too much respect and gave them a little too much time and space,” said Adam Fox, who tied the game at two-all 48 seconds after the Bruins retook the lead early in the third period. “Did a good job of correcting that, but then [there were] just a few miscues in the third period that they capitalized on. They’re a good team over there. Obviously, we’d want a little better, but it was a learning experience for us.”

The Rangers managed to remain competitive until the final frame, despite being down to five defensemen after Lindgren exited early in the first period with an upper-body injury. It was a 1-1 game at the start of the third period, but Charlie Coyle tapped in a wraparound feed from Hampus Lindholm at 2:56 to give the Bruins the lead.

Fox may have kept the Rangers in it with a quick response, but a tough screen on Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin and an odd-man rush allowed the Bruins to run away with the game. An empty-net goal from Lindholm further sealed it.

Igor Shesterkin defends the net from Brad Marchand during the Rangers’ loss. Robert Sabo

“Losing Lindgren is big any time,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “You’re going with five D-men. And then when [Braden] Schneider has that fight, stands up for himself after a good hit and does the right thing, then you’re down to four. So I think it catches up to you a little bit. Whether or not [running out of gas pertained to losing Lindgren], you’d have to ask Foxy and those guys.

“I thought they battled through it and played hard. Team responded in the second. I didn’t like our third, obviously.”

The Bruins came into the Garden as the highest-scoring team in the NHL (4.45 goals per game), in addition to having the most effective penalty kill (94.9 percent). That presented an obstacle for the Rangers, whose defense corps took a hit after Lindgren’s departure and whose power play is usually a driving force of their offense.

Limited to just a single shot on goal on the power play, the Rangers went 0-for-2 with the man-advantage.

The Bruins celebrate during their win over the Rangers. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Jimmy Vesey evened the score with his first goal of the season and his first for the Rangers since March 29, 2019, burying a slick feed from Mika Zibanejad just over halfway through the second period. The Rangers managed to ride some momentum from there, outshooting Boston 12-9 and dialing up the physicality with a 32-13 advantage in hits through two periods.

Schneider then played to his “Baby Trouba” nickname and lit up Bruins forward Trent Frederic with a massive hit near the boards. The Bruins took exception, and suddenly, the ice was covered in gloves. Schneider lined up with A.J. Greer, while Barclay Goodrow took on Frederic.

The Bruins, however, kept the Rangers at bay and never lost their grip on the game.

“They’re a strong, fast team,” Schneider said. “They’re number one for a reason right now. I think if you can keep the momentum and try to keep building off of it, because they’re going to be gunning to get it back and put it back right in your face in your end. I thought we learned, we played the number one team in the NHL right now, I think we know what to expect.

“I think we’re right there with them. I’m excited to play them again later in the year.”