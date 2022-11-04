ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

With loss at Florida A&M, Southern misses opportunity to take over division lead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The stage was set for Southern to step back into the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division race. The Jaguars simply couldn’t do their part. Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium, turnovers, penalties and an inability to finish drives led to a 30-16 loss to Florida A&M, and once again, Southern is on the outside looking in.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
gueydantoday.com

Erath rallies to beat Donaldsonville

The Erath Bobcats found themselves down 26-10 in the third period against Donaldsonville but somehow managed to win 38-36. The win may have given the Bobcats (7-3) a first-round playoff game. Erath is expected to be No. 14 in the final power ranking, which will be officially announced today by the LHSAA.
ERATH, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Reflecting Zachary sports action on Nov. 3.

"Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered" — a song popularized by the late great Ella Fitzgerald — aptly describes the start of November for those who follow Zachary Sports. There was much to be happy and in awe about, things that were troubling and a Thursday night that was a little befuddling and left me bewildered.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings finishes off regular season in style with dominating win over North Vermilion

With St. Thomas More's win over Lafayette Christian across town, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels didn't end up with a share of the District 4-4A title. But that didn't deter the Rebels from taking care of business in style with a 49-21 win over North Vermiilion to finish the regular season with an impressive 9-1 record.
theadvocate.com

After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class

Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game

A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about LSU's win over Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — LSU (and Brian Kelly's former team, Notre Dame) will ruffle the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out this week after the Tigers had a signature win over Alabama that - believe it or not - keeps LSU in the hunt for a college football playoff spot.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy