Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
And that's a wrap: Check out The Advocate's Final Local Football Top 10s for 2022
1, Catholic (9-1): The Bears are the undisputed leaders of this pack after last week’s 24-21 win over Zachary, which clinched the 4-5A title. 2, Zachary (7-2): Will that loss to Catholic provide Zachary with a little extra motivation for the playoffs? That is a logical conclusion. 3, West...
theadvocate.com
Top-seeded Dunham leads a six-team BR contingent set for LHSAA volleyball tourney
The only pick-six most sports fans know about involves a football interception that is returned for a touchdown, but it takes on a different meaning this week at the LHSAA volleyball tournament. Six Baton Rouge-area teams head to the Cajundome for the three-day tournament that begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
theadvocate.com
With loss at Florida A&M, Southern misses opportunity to take over division lead
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The stage was set for Southern to step back into the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division race. The Jaguars simply couldn’t do their part. Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium, turnovers, penalties and an inability to finish drives led to a 30-16 loss to Florida A&M, and once again, Southern is on the outside looking in.
gueydantoday.com
Erath rallies to beat Donaldsonville
The Erath Bobcats found themselves down 26-10 in the third period against Donaldsonville but somehow managed to win 38-36. The win may have given the Bobcats (7-3) a first-round playoff game. Erath is expected to be No. 14 in the final power ranking, which will be officially announced today by the LHSAA.
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
theadvocate.com
Reflecting Zachary sports action on Nov. 3.
"Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered" — a song popularized by the late great Ella Fitzgerald — aptly describes the start of November for those who follow Zachary Sports. There was much to be happy and in awe about, things that were troubling and a Thursday night that was a little befuddling and left me bewildered.
theadvocate.com
Notebook: Southern made a series of costly mistakes in its loss at Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Southern played much better than last week and never stopped fighting in its 30-16 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday, but when the Jaguars take a look at the game film, they will lament all the little mistakes that made a difference. The offense committed turnovers...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia holds off Lafayette High to exit Josh Lierman's first season with a win
NEW IBERIA - Thanks to an offensive line that opened holes for the running game and a defensive stand in the red zone in the final minute, New Iberia Senior High closed out coach Josh Lierman's first year with a 35-31 win over District 3-5A rival Lafayette High on Friday.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings finishes off regular season in style with dominating win over North Vermilion
With St. Thomas More's win over Lafayette Christian across town, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels didn't end up with a share of the District 4-4A title. But that didn't deter the Rebels from taking care of business in style with a 49-21 win over North Vermiilion to finish the regular season with an impressive 9-1 record.
theadvocate.com
Replay: LSU's Brian Kelly previews Arkansas game after big Alabama OT victory
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team's next opponent -- Arkansas -- during his weekly press conference Monday, after his program's huge win over No. 6 Alabama in overtime on Saturday. The two teams are set to meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
theadvocate.com
SEC announces late-night start time, TV network for LSU's home finale vs. UAB on Nov. 19
LSU will play its Nov. 19 home finale against UAB at 8 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The league released the start times and networks for the next-to-last week of the regular season, which includes just the third all-time matchup for LSU with UAB.
theadvocate.com
After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class
Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game
A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalaus: 'The Conversion' is twofold for LSU's Brian Kelly and his gutsy call
There’s the "Bluegrass Miracle" against Kentucky. There’s Billy Cannon’s punt return to beat Ole Miss. There’s the Tommy Hodson to Eddie Fuller fourth-down pass to beat Auburn in the "Earthquake Game," and Bert Jones to Brad Davis 50 years ago against the Rebels — the play that gave their fans the “One second blues.”
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
theadvocate.com
Robin Fambrough: Is new LHSAA playoff system proper 'medium' for competition? We'll see
For the LHSAA, a new playoff format amounts to pretty much the same thing. Canadian communications theorist Marshall McLuhan coined “The medium is the message” in a book published nearly 60 years ago. In its own way, the LHSAA’s new select/nonselect football playoffs flips this equation and high...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about LSU's win over Alabama
NEW ORLEANS — LSU (and Brian Kelly's former team, Notre Dame) will ruffle the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out this week after the Tigers had a signature win over Alabama that - believe it or not - keeps LSU in the hunt for a college football playoff spot.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU beats Bama in a game for the ages ... the age of Brian Kelly is here
It was as thrilling a game as you could have imagined. It was as big a win as LSU could have hoped for. And, in the process, the Tigers slayed the dragon, aka Nick Saban, and his Alabama Crimson Tide, knocking them out of College Football Playoff contention weeks earlier than you would have thought the law allows.
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
wbrz.com
Shaq shakes hands with Brian Kelly before LSU and Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal shook hands with LSU head football coach Brian Kelly before the Tigers take on the Crimson Tide in Death Valley. O'Neal is immortalized on LSU's campus, with a 900-pound bronze statue sitting outside of the PMAC.
Comments / 0