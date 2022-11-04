ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was denied entry into a Paris restaurant because of my cleavage

By Erin Keller
 4 days ago

Table for two?

TikToker Polska Babinks alleges she and a female friend were denied entry into a Paris restaurant because they were showing too much cleavage.

In a clip uploaded earlier this week and already viewed more than 3.6 million times, Babinks and her friend walk into a restaurant — only to be stopped by the male owner, who declares they’re not “dressed properly.”

“My friend Tootatis and I were prevented from entering this restaurant because of our cleavage,” Babinks wrote in the text placed on top of the video, as translated from French.

Babinks is wearing an all-pink ensemble with a low-cut crop top and mini-skirt. Her friend is in a tight black shirt and pants with red ribbons tied around her knees, elbows and wrists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXCJ5_0iy7hJk100
Polska Babinks went back and forth with the restaurant’s owner in a viral clip.
polskababinks/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8Ngh_0iy7hJk100
Babinks wore a matching pink crop top and mini skirt.
polskababinks/TikTok

The content creator goes back and forth in French with the owner for most of the video.

“A neckline = No restaurants,” Babinks captioned the video, per the translation.

The incident sparked debate both in the comment section and among French public figures, many of whom sided with the restaurant owner, according to Daily Mail .

“Where’s the scandal? He doesn’t want bare b**bs in his restaurant,” TV host Benjamin Castaldi wrote.

@polskababinks

Un décolté = pas de restaurants 😍

♬ son original – Polska

“This is not a feminist struggle! Very few women see themselves in you,” columnist Danielle Moreau said.

Producer Guillaume Genton said he has rarely seen “human beings as stupid” as the influencer and her friend.

“Congrats to the manager for his cool temper,” one user commented on Babinks’ video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3garA6_0iy7hJk100
“A neckline = No restaurants,” Babinks captioned the video.
polskababinks/TikTok

“It’s funny, since the release of this video, this restaurateur has had a lot of success. And that’s good,” another noted.

“It’s not a nightclub it’s a restaurant it’s totally normal that he doesn’t accept it’s not a striptease bar,” another sided with the owner.

“Legally a restaurant has the right to refuse a customer if he does not respect the internal rules of the establishment,” another said.

Comments / 0

