Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie
The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
Mother accused of handcuffing and starving children extradited back to Harris County
Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was extradited from Louisiana over the weekend and booked in jail. She and her boyfriend are accused of horrific abuse against her own children.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder
Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.
Cop Who Let Laundrie and Petito Go Allegedly Threatened to Kill a Woman
Gabby Petito’s family has filed a lawsuit against the cops who pulled their daughter and boyfriend Brian Laundrie over on Aug. 12, 2021, taking aim at Moab City Police officer Eric Pratt, who was previously accused of domestic abuse in 2017. Pratt allegedly threatened to kill a woman he was dating with a crowbar when he was the police chief of a Utah town, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The lawsuit alleges Pratt was “fundamentally biased” against Petito and the two cops should’ve better recognized the signs of intimate partner violence. Pratt and officer Daniel Robbins called Petito the “predominant aggressor,” threatening to put her in jail, body-cam footage shows. The lawsuit alleges the officers dropped the ball and allowed for Laundrie’s abuse of Petito to go unchecked, leading to her eventual murder. “If the officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today,” the family’s attorney, James McConkie, said in August when the family a notice of claim alerting the Moab City Police Department of their lawsuit. Read it at Jezebel
Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
Man Held Woman Chained with Shock Collar in Basement for a Month Where He ‘Raped Her Multiple Times and Frequently’: Cops
A 39-year-old Missouri man was is behind bars for allegedly holding a woman captive in his basement for more than a month, where he’s accused of keeping her hands and feet bound and raping her. Timothy M. Haslett was taken into custody on Friday and charged with first-degree aggravated...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
BET
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
California baby, teen girl and adults kidnapped, taken to motel in armed robbery, police said
Four people were kidnapped from a California home Thursday at gunpoint, and two victims were beaten by the suspects, police said.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
Police say missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon likely dead, name mother as primary suspect
Authorities in Georgia say a toddler who went missing more than a week ago near Savannah is likely dead, and that his mother is the primary suspect in his disappearance and death.
Florida police say semi-truck packed with drugs was brought in from California every week
A drug ring brought drugs inside a semi-truck driven from California to the Tampa, Florida, area at least once per week since January, authorities said.
New York Woman Shot in Head After Inviting Suspect to Her Home
By Xara Aziz. Eleven years after losing her son to gun violence, a New York mother is also dead in a graphic turn of events that led to her being shot and killed. Early Wednesday morning late last month, Nadine Davis-Russell, 62, answered a ring at her doorbell in her Staten Island apartment shortly before being shot in the head. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to the NY Daily News.
