Moab, UT

RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cop Who Let Laundrie and Petito Go Allegedly Threatened to Kill a Woman

Gabby Petito’s family has filed a lawsuit against the cops who pulled their daughter and boyfriend Brian Laundrie over on Aug. 12, 2021, taking aim at Moab City Police officer Eric Pratt, who was previously accused of domestic abuse in 2017. Pratt allegedly threatened to kill a woman he was dating with a crowbar when he was the police chief of a Utah town, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The lawsuit alleges Pratt was “fundamentally biased” against Petito and the two cops should’ve better recognized the signs of intimate partner violence. Pratt and officer Daniel Robbins called Petito the “predominant aggressor,” threatening to put her in jail, body-cam footage shows. The lawsuit alleges the officers dropped the ball and allowed for Laundrie’s abuse of Petito to go unchecked, leading to her eventual murder. “If the officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today,” the family’s attorney, James McConkie, said in August when the family a notice of claim alerting the Moab City Police Department of their lawsuit. Read it at Jezebel
MOAB, UT
The Independent

Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
WAYNESBURG, PA
Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Live Action News

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
TEXAS STATE
People

5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says

A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
TEXAS STATE
Shine My Crown

New York Woman Shot in Head After Inviting Suspect to Her Home

By Xara Aziz. Eleven years after losing her son to gun violence, a New York mother is also dead in a graphic turn of events that led to her being shot and killed. Early Wednesday morning late last month, Nadine Davis-Russell, 62, answered a ring at her doorbell in her Staten Island apartment shortly before being shot in the head. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to the NY Daily News.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
