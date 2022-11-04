Read full article on original website
Testimony underway in trial of man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death
TAMPA, Fla. — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, 47, who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Kay Baker to death this past May. The case recently gained even more attention because suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren originally said they would not seek the death penalty in this case. But when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren, interim State Attorney Susan Lopez said they would.
St. Pete man accused of murdering mother inside home he shared with her
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is facing murder charges after allegedly beating his mother to death, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Jontrell Collins, 29, is charged with 2nd-degree murder, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said he used his fists and an "unknown weapon" to beat his mother, 60-year-old Harriet Owens. She died as a result of the attack, police said.
1 injured after shooting in Sarasota, police say
SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with gunshot injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The agency says officers were in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Reportedly, officers saw a vehicle leaving...
Bicyclist killed after collision with dump truck in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Sarasota man was killed when his bicycle collided with a dump truck early Tuesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Police said the man was riding his bicycle northbound on Pineapple Avenue and approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard. The dump truck entered the intersection traveling westbound on Ringling Boulevard.
2 people hit, killed by car in St. Pete crash, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in a wheelchair and a man crossing a street in St. Petersburg were struck and killed by a car at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say. The crash occurred on 4th Street South near 14th Avenue South when the car hit the two people, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
Man accused of attacking elderly man after breaking into Valrico home, deputies say
VALRICO, Fla. — One man is fighting for his life and another man is facing charges — including attempted murder — after attacking him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Copper Canyon Boulevard near...
HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
Police: 2 men killed bicyclist with tire iron, beat elderly man in crime spree
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two men went on a crime spree, beating an elderly man and smashing random cars in St. Pete before killing a bicyclist with a tire iron in Clearwater, according to police. Clearwater Police Deputy Chief Michael Walek gave the details of what he called a "senseless...
Polk sheriff: 2 people wanted for murder in Virgin Islands arrested in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people wanted for murder in the Virgin Islands were arrested Thursday in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported. According to deputies, 30-year-old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend, 28-year-old N'zinger Williams, were found around 5:15 p.m. at a home on Arizona Avenue near East Main Street. They were arrested and taken into custody.
St. Petersburg police lieutenant suspended after domestic battery incident
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police lieutenant was suspended after being accused of hitting his adult daughter in the face with an open hand, according to a news release. The agency says Lt. Robert Turner, a 24-year veteran on the force, was arrested in August by the...
Tampa Police searching for 2 people accused of stealing $1K worth of welding cable
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of welding cable during the early hours on Sunday in Tampa, police say. The robbery occurred at Flexenial Tampa North Data Center near Parkedge Drive where the two people were captured on video stealing nine spools, each holding 50 feet of the welding cable, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Stolen dinosaur from New Port Richey exhibit, found safe
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After many shared posts and even a story published by 10 Tampa Bay, a stolen baby raptor was found and is back home safe. A man walking his dog named Dude saw the dinosaur about two blocks from the Museum of Archeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS Museum) where it was originally stolen and called the police, the New Port Richey Police Department wrote in a news release.
Voters in Pinellas, Hillsborough counties can ride to the polls for free
TAMPA, Fla. — For all residents in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties looking for a ride to the polls on Election Day, we have some good news for you. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and Hillsborough Transit Authority are offering free rides for anyone wanting to go cast their ballot on Tuesday.
It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
Sarasota fraudster arrested after fake pledge of $3M to Dick Vitale's kids' foundation, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man is behind bars after investigators said he used a false name and identity in an attempt to purchase two properties and a luxury car. During the transaction, he also reportedly pledged to contribute $3 million to ESPN sportscaster Dick Vitale's foundation for children with pediatric cancer.
Deputies: Teen arrested for shooting, killing man after argument in Brandon
BRANDON, Fla. — A 16-year-old was arrested after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Brandon. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just before 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Harmony Lane near East Brandon Boulevard. Once on scene, they reportedly found...
Tampa police investigate after human skeletal remains found at vacant property
TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after Tampa police found human skeletal remains on a vacant property. The remains were found off of West Emily Street, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police say the property has been vacant for a while and is not in good condition.
'No threat' found after Plant High School, daycares placed on brief lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say there is "no cause for concern" after Plant High School and two nearby daycares were placed on a brief lockdown. The schools were placed on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. after police received a call about a "suspicious individual walking towards the school" possibly with a weapon, the Tampa Police Department wrote on Twitter.
'It's horrific': Pasco sheriff says man shot, killed woman lying in bed with young kids overnight
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a man who they said broke into a home and shot a woman overnight in New Port Richey. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Menifee Court area, according to the sheriff's office. A woman was...
Tampa police release sketch of person accused shooting, killing dog during armed robbery
TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department say they have generated a sketch of the person who is accused of shooting and killing a dog during an attempted armed robbery on Friday. The person in the sketch is described as a thin male about 6-foot-4. He was...
