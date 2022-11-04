ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldsmar, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Testimony underway in trial of man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death

TAMPA, Fla. — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, 47, who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Kay Baker to death this past May. The case recently gained even more attention because suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren originally said they would not seek the death penalty in this case. But when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren, interim State Attorney Susan Lopez said they would.
LITHIA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man accused of murdering mother inside home he shared with her

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is facing murder charges after allegedly beating his mother to death, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Jontrell Collins, 29, is charged with 2nd-degree murder, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said he used his fists and an "unknown weapon" to beat his mother, 60-year-old Harriet Owens. She died as a result of the attack, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 injured after shooting in Sarasota, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with gunshot injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The agency says officers were in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Reportedly, officers saw a vehicle leaving...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist killed after collision with dump truck in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Sarasota man was killed when his bicycle collided with a dump truck early Tuesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Police said the man was riding his bicycle northbound on Pineapple Avenue and approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard. The dump truck entered the intersection traveling westbound on Ringling Boulevard.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk sheriff: 2 people wanted for murder in Virgin Islands arrested in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people wanted for murder in the Virgin Islands were arrested Thursday in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported. According to deputies, 30-year-old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend, 28-year-old N'zinger Williams, were found around 5:15 p.m. at a home on Arizona Avenue near East Main Street. They were arrested and taken into custody.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Stolen dinosaur from New Port Richey exhibit, found safe

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After many shared posts and even a story published by 10 Tampa Bay, a stolen baby raptor was found and is back home safe. A man walking his dog named Dude saw the dinosaur about two blocks from the Museum of Archeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS Museum) where it was originally stolen and called the police, the New Port Richey Police Department wrote in a news release.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy