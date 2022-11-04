TAMPA, Fla. — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, 47, who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Kay Baker to death this past May. The case recently gained even more attention because suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren originally said they would not seek the death penalty in this case. But when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren, interim State Attorney Susan Lopez said they would.

