Damiano David Slams VMAs For Censoring Måneskin's Performance

By Katrina Nattress
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

The members of Måneskin pride themselves for pushing the envelope, especially when its comes to their fiery live performances, but their VMAs debut was apparently too hot for TV as MTV panned away from the band while they were playing their single "Supermodel." During an interview with NME , singer Damiano David addressed the incident and slammed the awards show for censoring them.

“It shows that there are still many, many prejudices towards rock bands and towards women,” David said. “There is a lot to work on and we try to do our part.”

“It’s sad, but it’s good that people then talk about it and think about it,” added bassist Victoria De Angelis. “It’s stupid that there has to be this control and censorship over people’s bodies.”

The decision to pan away from the band during the performance came when De Angelis encountered a wardrobe malfunction. Her top fell down, exposing her breasts. The musician was unfazed by the incident, continuing to rock out and even strutting down the stage and into the crowd.

MTV later shared the full performance on its YouTube channel, which you can watch below.

Elsewhere in the interview, David and De Angelis spoke about the band's upcoming album RUSH! and the surprising band that influenced it .

