CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls fail to hold $21K, but pro traders refuse to flip bearish
147 days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) closed above $25,000, and the result is that investors are less sure that the $20,000 support will hold. Backing these concerns are persistent global financial and macroeconomic tensions, which escalated on Nov. 7 after European Union officials expressed concerns over the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
CoinTelegraph
The market is hot, but Solana is not — Data explains why SOL price is lagging
Solana (SOL) has been in a steady downtrend for the past 3 months, but some traders believe that it may have bottomed at $26.80 on Oct. 21. Lately, there's been a lot of speculation on the causes for the underperformance and some analysts are pointing to competition from Aptos Network.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto hits the main stage at Web Summit in front of record crowds
Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon has established itself as the spiritual home of one of the world’s largest technology events. Web Summit has called the Altice Arena home since 2016 and attracted a staggering 71,000 people in the latest edition of the conference. The effect of the event...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum inches even closer to total censorship due to OFAC compliance
Considering that protocol-level censorship is deterrent to the crypto ecosystem's goal of highly open and accessible finance, the community has been keeping track of Ethereum’s growing compliance with standards laid down by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Over the last 24 hours, the Ethereum network was found to enforce OFAC compliance on over 73% of its blocks.
CoinTelegraph
SBF calls for collaboration with Binance ‘for the ecosystem’
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter again on Nov. 7 to claim that “a competitor is trying to go after the cryptocurrency exchange with false rumors” while also calling for collaboration with rival exchange Binance. The comments followed a statement from Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ”...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin heads to US midterms as research says dollar ‘closing in’ on a market top
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed lower at the Nov. 7 Wall Street open as the day before the United States midterm elections opened to flat equities performance. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD nearing $20,600 at the time of writing — a three-day low. Volatility was expected around...
CoinTelegraph
Trademarks filed for NFTs, metaverse and cryptocurrencies soar to new levels in 2022
The number of companies filing trademarks for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse-related virtual goods and services, and cryptocurrencies has grown rapidly in 2022. According to data compiled by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the number of trademark applications filed for digital currencies, as well as their related goods and services, has reached 4,708 as of the end of October 2022 — surpassing the total number filed in 2021 (3,547).
CoinTelegraph
Funding rates hit 6-month high before CPI — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of November battling some familiar FUD — how will BTC price action react?. The largest cryptocurrency managed a weekly close just below $21,000 on Nov. 6 — an impressive multi-week high — but remains fixed in a sticky trading range. Despite...
CoinTelegraph
GALA token exploit ‘not a white hat act:’ Huobi Global
Disclaimer: This article has been updated with pNetwork’s official response to Huobi. Days after GameFi project Gala Games and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol pNetwork assured its community that everything was fine, crypto exchange Huobi Global came out with its version of the story, accusing pNetwork of earning a $4.5 million profit from the recent pGALA crash.
CoinTelegraph
Future of Web3 security with Immunefi and Brave CEOs: The Bug House 2022
Celebrating the myriads of accomplishments earned by the crypto ecosystem, Immunefi, Electric Capital, Bitscale Capital and MA Family together hosted The Bug House — a party for bringing together the global Web3 community. In a panel hosted by Cointelegraph, editor-in-chief Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr sat with Mitchell Amador, founder and...
CoinTelegraph
90% of GameFi projects are ruining the industry’s reputation
The GameFi industry is set to unleash its massive potential within the next six years. According to Absolute Reports data, its estimated value will grow to $2.8 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.4% in the same period. It’s a quieter and perhaps less scandalous branch...
CoinTelegraph
Solana erases its ‘Google rally’ gains but a 50% SOL price recovery is still in play
A recent price rally in the Solana (SOL) market ran out of steam midway as traders’ attention shifted to crypto-focused hedge fund Alameda Research’s insolvency rumors. On Nov. 7, SOL’s price plunged nearly 6% to about $30.50. The intraday selloff came as a part of a broader pullback trend that started on Nov. 5 when SOL peaked at around $38.75. Between then and now, the Solana token is down over 20%.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin could become the foundation of DeFi with more single-sided liquidity pools
For many years, Ethereum reigned supreme over the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, with the blockchain serving as the destination of choice for many of the most innovative projects serving up their take on decentralized finance. More recently, however, DeFi projects have started to crop up across multiple ecosystems, challenging Ethereum’s hegemony. And, as we look to a future in which the technical problem of interoperability is solved, one unlikely contender for the role of DeFi power player emerges — Bitcoin (BTC).
CoinTelegraph
Judge rules LBRY video platform’s token is a security in case brought by the US SEC
A United States District Court ruled in favor of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nov. 7 in its case against blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network LBRY. The court granted the SEC’s request for a summary judgment filed May 5. The SEC sued developer LBRY, Inc. in March 2021 — after the agency had brought similar charges against Ripple — claiming that its LBRY Credit token (LBC) was sold as a security under the 1933 Securities Act.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner Iris Energy faces $103M default claim from creditors
According to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy says it has received a default notice from mining rig manufacturer Bitmain Technologies. The notice alleged that Iris Energy failed to "engage in good faith restructuring discussions" for certain principal payments...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto no longer in top 10 most-cited potential risks: US central bank report
While proponents of traditional finance remain keen on dismissing Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto ecosystem as financial risks, a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — one of the 12 federal reserve banks of the United States — revealed 11 factors that overshadow crypto in terms of risk in 2022.
CoinTelegraph
WadzPay Token is listed on XT.com, the world’s first social-infused exchange
WadzPay Token (WTK) has been listed on XT.com, the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform. Users can trade WTK on XT.com starting Oct. 31, 2022. XT.com also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make WTK more accessible to users worldwide. WTK will also have a vital role in...
CoinTelegraph
Polygon Studios' Ryan Wyatt talks Web3's core principles and fairer internet
The year 2022 in crypto was eventful in many ways. However, the negative impacts of a bear market dampened the excitement around the blockchain upgrades that significantly brought crypto ecosystems closer to the future of finance. For Bitcoin, it was the Taproot soft fork upgrade, which was aimed at improving...
CoinTelegraph
Report: GALA token exploit resulted from public leak of private key on GitHub
According to a new post by blockchain security firm SlowMist on Nov. 7, it appears that the last week’s token exploit affecting GameFi project Gala Games resulted from a public leak of applicable security keys on GitHub. As told by SlowMist, pNetwork, the cross-chain interoperability bridge used by Gala Games on the BNB Smart Chain, had three privileged roles in its smart contract pGALA.
