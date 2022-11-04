ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana cruises over Saint Francis in exhibition

By Josh Ayen
 4 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana appears ready for the regular season after a 104-59 exhibition win over Saint Francis at Assembly Hall on Thursday.

Leading the Hoosiers was senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a team-high 19 points on Thursday. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino also impressed the Assembly Hall crowd with 15 points, including a few acrobatic layups.

Meanwhile, Saint Francis’s Zane Burke and Antwaan Cushingberry both finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Indiana opens the season against Morehead State on Monday, Nov. 7.

