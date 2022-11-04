ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. Border Patrol responded to the crash, our crew at the scene...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Audi of El Paso Fashion Week returns with 20 store showcase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fashion week is back in the Borderland. Audi of El Paso Fashion Week is happening from Wednesday through Sunday. Laura Rayborn, Owner of Laura's Productions, said this event will be a fun night out. "With the pandemic, we didn't do a lot of fashion...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers support to business start ups

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Meet the candidates running for El Paso city council district 8

The midterm election could bring a major change to El Paso. Four of the eight seats on city council are on the ballot. One of them is district 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. “Voting is absolutely critical,” said Chris Canales, a Candidate for district...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

FOX Lounge: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the FOX Lounge thanks to our new sponsor The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso!. The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will kick off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting, live entertainment, and of Course Santa on Friday November 1st at 6 PM.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

What's the first step when buying a home?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People think the first step to buying a home is to find a realtor. They should be finding a loan officer first, according to George Bell, brokerage owner at EXIT Realty. Bell was a guest on "The Breakdown," Brad Montgomery's podcast. Bell and Montgomery...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
EL PASO, TX

