abc17news.com
RECAP: A new chapter added to the Mizzou, Kentucky saga
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou, Kentucky series is no stranger to controversy and a new one was added to the list on Saturday. With the Tigers down by just four points, the refs called a roughing the punter penalty on MU. It was a call that gave Kentucky the ball back and put the win just out of reach for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company.
WTVQ
Flightline wins 2022 Breeder’s Cup Classic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼ -length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. all but locking up honors as Horse of the Year.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky basketball opens season shorthanded vs. Howard
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Fourth-ranked Kentucky will begin the 2022-23 regular season on Monday night, hosting Howard at Rupp Arena (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network). However, the Cats will not be anywhere near full strength in the season opener. Kentucky figures to be without as many as three starters in Monday’s...
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
WTVQ
Masterson Equestrian Trust raises money for park improvements
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of horse riders and jockeys from around the Commonwealth and beyond were at Masterson Station Park Sunday raising money for a good cause. Sunday marked the Masterson Equestrian Trust’s annual Benefit Hunter Pace. The trust is a non-profit made up people dedicated to preserving the park for equestrian use.
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
WTVQ
Volunteers spend Saturday morning renovating Kenawood Park
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the second year in a row, volunteers that work for a Lexington residential development company put money and time into improving an important community asset. “We take a project that we think around the city that needs done. And we come out and we care,” said...
WTVQ
Greyline Station prepares for Breeders Cup watch party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Watch parties for the Breeders Cup World Championships continued in Lexington for the big race. At Greyline Station, people were tuned in to big screens to watch the live racing. The venue brought in big yard games for some family fun. There were also homemade burgers, a...
WKYT 27
Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Epicenter, who finished second in two of the three Triple Crown races this year, was injured at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup Classic and taken to a Lexington equine hospital. The Breeders’ Cup issued a statement on Epicenter:. “Epicenter was pulled up by jockey...
Brisnet.com
Cody’s Wish delivers last-to-first Dirt Mile win
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Cody’s Wish did not disappoint in his career finale, rallying to edge Cyberknife by a head in Saturday’s $910,000 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1). Winner of the seven-furlong Forego (G1) in his previous outing, the four-year-old colt notched his first triumph at a two-turn distance while stretching his win streak to four.
WTVQ
98 children in Fayette County still in need of sponsoring for CASA Angel Tree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The annual CASA Angel Tree lighting was held Monday morning in Lexington. Decorated and adorned with envelopes, the Christmas tree at the McBrayer Law Firm in the Chase Bank building is lit every year and serves as a way to help children make sure they get a gift under the tree this holiday season.
WTVQ
Kentucky escapes Missouri with win over Tigers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (UK Athletics) – Will Levis passed for three touchdowns, including what turned out to be the game winner in the fourth quarter, as No. 24 Kentucky held off Missouri 21-17 on Saturday at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 29 times for 112 yards in the...
WTVQ
Kentucky Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The largest prize in lottery history, a hefty amount that continues to climb and some in Central Kentucky are excited to see what their chances are at hitting the jackpot. “Get out there, get that Powerball ticket, drawing is Saturday night at 10:59pm,” says Mary...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
‘Grim Reaper’ Appears in Wedding Photos from Church Near Lexington, Kentucky
I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and reached out to the bride, who posted the photo, to get the story behind the haunting photo. The photo was taken during Christina's wedding back in 2008. According to Christiina,. The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church...
WHAS 11
Two horses observed for medical issues during Breeders' Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races during Saturday's Breeders' Cup championships at Keeneland. Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was...
WKYT 27
Lexington pop-up shop creates a different kind of horseshoe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup brings out the best in everybody and everything, including fashionable horseshoes. Not the ones shaped like the letter U, more like Air jordans, but fit for a Thoroughbred. The custom-made shoes, shaped like a half-boot, can be found at a pop-up shop in...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Daimion Collins looks to take sophomore leap
When Daimion Collins joined the Kentucky Wildcats, he was filled with potential, but needed time to work on his body and adjust to the college game. After a freshman season where he had some big moments but his share of struggles, it looks like Collins is set to take a big leap going into his sophomore season.
WTVQ
Annual 5K raises money for veterans and their families
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- July 8th, 2008 is a day Kentucky-native Trampus Miller remembers well while stationed in Iraq. “About 9 0’clock one morning, we were rolling down a road and hit 500 pounds of 155 shells buried in the road,” said Miller. The explosion killed or severely injured...
