Measure 114 erodes and once again attacks the 2nd Amendment privileges of the United States Constitution," while also stating that, "Measure 114 does not address the root cause of gun violence, does not address the enforcement of existing laws and does not provide access to mental health
no offense to the victims families but this wouldn't have changed the outcome. They didn't accidentally shoot themselves and if they can pass the current background check they would pass the next one as they are the same. Also, criminals are going to do their thing so that's not affected either.
Most asinine thing ever. It duplicates things that already exist, it's unconstitutional in taking away or restricting items legally purchased and used. It ignores that most semi-auto handguns and many rifles have standard magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Ignorant if handgun training on a perfect day, allowing 3 rounds per attacker minimum and the incidence of multiple armed attackers continues to rise. It ignores the 125 million lawful gun owners with over 25-30 million AR type rifles alone that never harm anyone vs the literal handful that do. Also the 500,009-3.5 million people per year using guns for self defense, and that all this will make it difficult for people with low incomes to buy a gun. It ignores criminals who commit the crimes and does nothing to stop them because it's easier to blame an inanimate object rather go after humans. These people are ignorant and foolish and accomplish nothing. Tired of ignorance involving something they know nothing about.
Comments / 106