ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 106

fuck you 234
3d ago

Measure 114 erodes and once again attacks the 2nd Amendment privileges of the United States Constitution," while also stating that, "Measure 114 does not address the root cause of gun violence, does not address the enforcement of existing laws and does not provide access to mental health

Reply
91
Christian Knight
3d ago

no offense to the victims families but this wouldn't have changed the outcome. They didn't accidentally shoot themselves and if they can pass the current background check they would pass the next one as they are the same. Also, criminals are going to do their thing so that's not affected either.

Reply
76
Bob Thomas
3d ago

Most asinine thing ever. It duplicates things that already exist, it's unconstitutional in taking away or restricting items legally purchased and used. It ignores that most semi-auto handguns and many rifles have standard magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Ignorant if handgun training on a perfect day, allowing 3 rounds per attacker minimum and the incidence of multiple armed attackers continues to rise. It ignores the 125 million lawful gun owners with over 25-30 million AR type rifles alone that never harm anyone vs the literal handful that do. Also the 500,009-3.5 million people per year using guns for self defense, and that all this will make it difficult for people with low incomes to buy a gun. It ignores criminals who commit the crimes and does nothing to stop them because it's easier to blame an inanimate object rather go after humans. These people are ignorant and foolish and accomplish nothing. Tired of ignorance involving something they know nothing about.

Reply(2)
73
Related
kptv.com

Track my Oregon or Washington ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and many people have already turned in their ballot. If you want to check the status of your ballot, follow these links:. Election results will be posted here on Tuesday evening.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Last-minute voters head to drop boxes across the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — As people across Oregon and Washington continue to drop off their ballots in drop boxes ahead of Election Day, election officials want anyone with questions or ballot issues to get those figured out at their local county's election headquarters. In Multnomah County, Director of Elections Tim...
PORTLAND, OR
NBCMontana

Oregonians decide on strict gun control at the polls Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state of Oregon: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon candidates for governor enter final stretch of campaign

For the three former state lawmakers campaigning to be Oregon’s next governor, the final stretch before Election Day looked a lot like the rest of their campaigns: Republican Christine Drazan highlighted public safety concerns. Democrat Tina Kotek reminded voters of her record as a reproductive-rights champion. Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat running as an unaffiliated candidate, promised to be the best of both parties.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
ASHLAND, OR
The Skanner News

In the 1920’s, Oregon’s Klan Focused on Religion, Not Race

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up

Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Measure 114’s Backers And Opponents Make One Last Appeal To Voters

Measure 114’s Backers And Opponents: With less than a week until the midterm elections, proponents and opponents of Measure 114 are putting forward their final justifications for why the neighbourhood should support them. From the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver Avenue, proponents marched to Dawson Park,...
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Election Day

The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016. The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm

A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
OREGON STATE
orangemedianetwork.com

ASOSU endorses Oregon ballot measures 111, 112

Associated Students of Oregon State University, OSU’s student government, has come out in support of ballot measures 111 and 112 for the upcoming 2022 Oregon midterm election. According to ASOSU Local & Legislative Policy Coordinator Mya Kuzmin, endorsing measure 111 means supporting legislation that benefits students, while 112 was...
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy