ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Teen shot in the head last week dies, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say the shooting of a teenager last week is now a homicide investigation. Police say that on October 30, officers found a 16-year-old boy shot in the head in the 4000 block of Old York Road in north Baltimore. HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION | Security...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids caught carrying guns puts residents on edge

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the city continues to struggle with the squeegee kid crisis, some of the youth swarming intersections are armed with more than just a spray bottle and squeegee. Over the weekend, police arrested a 19-year-old squeegee kid for assault and carrying a loaded handgun. "They want...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man stabbed to death in Owings Mills, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Owings Mills. In a Tweet, police say that homicide detectives are at the scene of a stabbing in the 10500 of Reisterstown Road. Police say one man has been pronounced dead. Police also say that they believe this is an isolated incident.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by paintball gun in Glen Burnie, one of a number of similar incidents, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men they say tried to rob a man and then shot the victim several times with a paintball gun. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim was in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane in Glen Burnie when a car pulled up beside him, police said. Three men approached him and proceeded to punch him and attempted to steal his necklace, police said. The victim managed to resist and ran away, police said. As he fled, he was shot several times with a paintball gun. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old man dies from shooting in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 20-year-old man died from a shooting that happened Saturday in East Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. When officers got to the scene, police said they found the 20-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify suspect killed in officer involved shooting as 'No Shoot Zone' activist

WBFF (BALTIMORE) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend as Tyree Moorehead, 46, of Baltimore. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to north Fulton avenue and west Lafayette street in west Baltimore just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 6, after reports a man armed with a knife was assaulting a woman.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Transportation Authority police investigating road rage shooting incident

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Transportation Authority police are searching for a driver who fired at another motorist's car Saturday evening. Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, MDTA officers were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street after a report of a shooting. Investigators said the drivers of a 2012 gray Hyundai Sonata and a 2013 black Honda Civic got into a dispute while traveling on Interstate 395 north.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead and 3 injured from 3 separate overnight shootings, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one person died and three were injured in three separate overnight shootings. Police said the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, police said they found a 31-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man sentenced to 45 years for murder at Burger King

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing a man at Burger King last year. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and weapons violations. Police said on Dec. 26, 2021, Robey went to the Burger...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, multiple shootings across Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s early in Baltimore's ceasefire weekend, online spreading the message of hope and love and the challenge for the city to find peace. "At least for a few days, nobody kill anybody." It does sometimes work but for another sorrow-filled Saturday Baltimore didn’t rise to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy