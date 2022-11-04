Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
DOC commissioner talks Rikers Island crisis
Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Expert explains Powerball odds as jackpot rises. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
pix11.com
Warm, humid day on tap in NY, NJ
The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of ‘tyranny’ ahead of …. President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up...
pix11.com
Strategists weigh in on close New York election races
As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. Strategists weigh in on close New York election races. As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. NYC Forecast: More warm November weather. NYC Forecast: More warm November...
pix11.com
NYC brunch spot celebrates Mediterranean flavors
Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Jets hit bye at 6-3 with playoffs a realistic expectation. Six wins is just about what many people expected for the New York Jets....
pix11.com
PIX Panel talks keys to winning New York race for governor
PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben Max discuss the campaign strategies for Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin coming down the stretch. PIX Panel talks keys to winning New York race for …. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben Max discuss the campaign strategies for...
pix11.com
Mix of sun and clouds with temps in 70s in NYC
Saturday features some clouds during the morning hours but a mix of sun and clouds is expected as the day progresses. Saturday features some clouds during the morning hours but a mix of sun and clouds is expected as the day progresses. PIX Panel talks keys to winning New York...
pix11.com
Hochul, Zeldin make final push ahead of Election Day
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin were out on the campaign trail over the weekend to rally support ahead of the gubernatorial election. Hochul, Zeldin make final push ahead of Election …. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin were out on the campaign trail over the weekend to...
pix11.com
Work begins on $37M project to replace New Jersey's lead service lines
A year after Gov. Phil Murphy signed historic legislation aimed at eliminating New Jersey's estimated 350,000 lead service lines, work got underway in Passaic on Friday. Work begins on $37M project to replace New Jersey’s …. A year after Gov. Phil Murphy signed historic legislation aimed at eliminating New...
pix11.com
NYCHA building in the Bronx gets upgrade for seniors
The Twin Parks East NYCHA building for seniors in the Bronx was a magnet for trash and rodents for years. Now, thanks to local officials, NYCHA, and a tenant leader who never gave up, there’s a new outdoor space for seniors to enjoy. NYCHA building in the Bronx gets...
Comments / 0