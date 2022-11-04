Inflation cost is eating away at donations for Mt. Juliet nonprofit

The prices of just about everything is going up, and not only is this making it hard on families, it's also tough for nonprofits who just want to help those in need.

Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center in Mt. Juliet is need of donations bigger than ever.

Some may have seen the JPM Care Center trailer at the War Memorial or parked in Pastor Steve and Kerry Wilson's Mt. Juliet driveway. The Wilsons says they take the church to the streets.

These two have a passion for giving back especially since they found themselves in hard times back in 2009.

"My husband got very sick, lost his job and wasn't able to go back to work, and we had to be able to go to certain places to get our food to get help with electricity, bills, things like that," said Kerry Wilson, care coordinator for Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center

The Wilsons started Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center in 2019.

The organization provides free food, clothes and resources for those in need. So, they opened their hearts and their home.

"Every family gets toilet paper, cereal, milk, eggs, meat, canned foods, peanut butter and jelly and bread," Wilson said.

However, this year has been a challenge.

"We feed about 25 families a week. We provide them with a pretty decent-sized food box. Last week, the ministry took $500 because there were no groceries coming in."

Inflation is making it more difficult to serve and she fears families will get turned away from help.

Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care center is operated by only donations.

"We want to be able to provide milk to every family. Well, that has gone up I think by $1 just this year. We want to be able to provide them eggs. It went from $24 a case to $69 a case for eggs, just right down to a tuna fish can went from 49 cents to $1.23," Wilson said.

The holidays are just around the corner.

Wilson says Thanksgiving is taken care of thanks to help from other organizations like with Tracy Lawrence's Mission Possible foundation.

But she's worried she won't be able to help as many children for Christmas.

"I'm really nervous because we've downsized from six to eight families to only three because I just feel like the impact is really crushing us."

Wilson is asking people to please donate to nonprofits during this time even if it's just $5.

"One food box in this food pantry one family food box is $25 so if you would just give $25 You would feed one family from this food pantry."

For Giving Tuesday this year, Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center will be at Sweet Biscuit Company to collect donations.

To help in other ways the Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center website provides more information.

