ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Inflation cost is eating away at donations for Mt. Juliet nonprofit

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAbRy_0iy7eleY00

The prices of just about everything is going up, and not only is this making it hard on families, it's also tough for nonprofits who just want to help those in need.

Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center in Mt. Juliet is need of donations bigger than ever.

Some may have seen the JPM Care Center trailer at the War Memorial or parked in Pastor Steve and Kerry Wilson's Mt. Juliet driveway. The Wilsons says they take the church to the streets.

These two have a passion for giving back especially since they found themselves in hard times back in 2009.

"My husband got very sick, lost his job and wasn't able to go back to work, and we had to be able to go to certain places to get our food to get help with electricity, bills, things like that," said Kerry Wilson, care coordinator for Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center

The Wilsons started Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center in 2019.

The organization provides free food, clothes and resources for those in need. So, they opened their hearts and their home.

"Every family gets toilet paper, cereal, milk, eggs, meat, canned foods, peanut butter and jelly and bread," Wilson said.

However, this year has been a challenge.

"We feed about 25 families a week. We provide them with a pretty decent-sized food box. Last week, the ministry took $500 because there were no groceries coming in."

Inflation is making it more difficult to serve and she fears families will get turned away from help.

Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care center is operated by only donations.

"We want to be able to provide milk to every family. Well, that has gone up I think by $1 just this year. We want to be able to provide them eggs. It went from $24 a case to $69 a case for eggs, just right down to a tuna fish can went from 49 cents to $1.23," Wilson said.

The holidays are just around the corner.

Wilson says Thanksgiving is taken care of thanks to help from other organizations like with Tracy Lawrence's Mission Possible foundation.

But she's worried she won't be able to help as many children for Christmas.

"I'm really nervous because we've downsized from six to eight families to only three because I just feel like the impact is really crushing us."

Wilson is asking people to please donate to nonprofits during this time even if it's just $5.

"One food box in this food pantry one family food box is $25 so if you would just give $25 You would feed one family from this food pantry."

For Giving Tuesday this year, Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center will be at Sweet Biscuit Company to collect donations.

To help in other ways the Jesus Provisions Ministry and Care Center website provides more information.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy