ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 4

wodiej
3d ago

So you want the southeast part of Ft Wayne to control the entire project but not invest any of your own money? That is NOT how it works.

Reply(2)
5
MB
3d ago

You want a grocery store. Now you're getting a grocery store. Now that you're getting a grocery store, you want to complain about said grocery store. Go figure.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Mayor Henry responds to city council president’s request for arrest footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Council President Jason Arp has again shared communication between him and Mayor Henry. In an email shared Monday, Henry responds to Arp’s request for the footage of Henry’s October arrest to be released. Henry stated that normally an inquiry of this type would be made when guilt of an offense is in question, which is not the case in this situation. He listed the fines and sentencing he faces, as well as saying he has responded to city council’s previous list of questions.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Are you interested in becoming a crossing guard? The city of Fort Wayne is hoping you’ll say yes. City officials are looking to fill crossing guard positions for Fort Wayne Community Schools. According to the job listing, the pay rate is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Rescue Mission president to step down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission announced its president and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr., will be stepping down from his position. The change will happen in March 2023. A leadership transition process will happen over the next six months, according to the Rescue Mission. Coley...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

New Allen County Jail designs available to view

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online. The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Proposed subdivision in southwest Allen County to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres

A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of Hamilton and Aboite roads in southwest Allen County. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

County leaders unveil new roundabout on Union Chapel Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County leaders cut the ribbon on the new Union Chapel road roundabout Wednesday afternoon. This is part of the ongoing efforts by County Commissioners and the Highway Department to help grow the area. They say this roundabout will be especially helpful for cars trying...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy